Guadalajara vs. America live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Chivas vs. Aguilas in Liga MX on TV, stream online

Guadalajara vs. America live stream info, TV channel: How to watch in Liga MX

One of the world's biggest rivalries is renewed on Saturdya

Guadalajara welcomes rival America to their house on Saturday in a highly-anticipated Liga MX contest. America enters the match in first place with 17 points and a 4-5-0 record, while Chivas is second to last with a 1-4-4 record.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 10:06 p.m. ET
TV: Univision Deportes and Univision
Prediction

The two play a physical, emotional game, both finish with 10 men and neither gets the three points. Chivas 1, America 1.

