Guadalajara vs. America live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Chivas vs. Aguilas in Liga MX on TV, stream online
One of the world's biggest rivalries is renewed on Saturdya
Guadalajara welcomes rival America to their house on Saturday in a highly-anticipated Liga MX contest. America enters the match in first place with 17 points and a 4-5-0 record, while Chivas is second to last with a 1-4-4 record.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 10:06 p.m. ET
TV: Univision Deportes and Univision
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The two play a physical, emotional game, both finish with 10 men and neither gets the three points. Chivas 1, America 1.
