Club America will look to get back to winning on Saturday night when they host Chivas Guadalajara in the 2022 El Super Clasico, the biggest rivalry in Mexican Liga MX. America (10-3-2) have been on a tear, but a 3-3 draw with Santos Laguna on Wednesday snapped a team-record nine-game win streak. They are at the top of the Liga MX table for the opening season, one point up on Monterrey with two games left. They are five points clear of fifth-place Tigres, so they should remain in the top four to qualify for the Apertura Final Series. Now they face off with Chivas in one of the biggest rivalry games in the world. These are the two most popular and successful teams in Mexico, with Club America owning a record 13 titles and Guadalajara right behind with 12. Chivas are in seventh place but have lost just three games (5-7-3), one of those a 4-1 loss to Tigres UANL on Tuesday that snapped a seven-game unbeaten run.

America vs. Guadalajara spread: America -0.5 (-125)

America vs. Guadalajara Over/Under: 2.5 goals

America vs. Guadalajara money line: America -126, Chivas +350, Draw +245

Club America: They have scored at least twice in 10 of their past 11 games.

Guadalajara: They have allowed one goal or fewer in 12 of their 15 matches.

Why you should back Club America

America lost three of their first five games but have been nearly unstoppable since. They have scored 29 goals over their past 10 games, and they had an astounding 29 shots and held the ball for 71% of the match Wednesday. Federico Vina saved the point with a goal in second-half added time, and Henry Martin scored his ninth goal of the season. Jonathan Rodriguez has six goals, and 10 others have scored at least once for the Eagles. The Chivas defense has been strong, but they have scored just 17 goals in their 15 Apertura matches.

Midfielder Diego Valdes is a key piece for America, and he has four goals and four assists. The Eagles hold the ball an average of almost 58% of their matches (second in Liga MX), while Chivas are under 50 percent. America have the second-most shots in the league (246) and have allowed the fifth-fewest on target (60). They are 5-2-3 in the past eight matchups and were the last to win a match in the series, taking a 3-0 victory at Guadalajara in March 2021.

Why you should back Guadalajara

Chivas have played a lot of draws but have lost just three times, and that's because of their stifling defense. They have conceded 13 goals, tied for second-fewest in Liga MX, and have allowed the same number of shots (177) as the Eagles, and just three more on target (63). As much as America dominated Wednesday's match, they only put eight of those 29 shots on target and needed a 97th-minute goal to earn the draw. They also allowed eight shots on net.

Angel Zaldivar scored his team-leading fourth goal in Tuesday's loss, and Alexis Vega (three goals, four assists) and Roberto Alvarado (two goals) play key roles. Chivas also have the edge in goal, with Miguel Jimenez Ponce second in the league with an 80.6 save percentage and tied for the lead with seven clean sheets. Guadalajara held the ball for 64% of the last meeting back in March and had a 14-7 shot advantage, though the teams combined for three on target.

