Guadalajara vs. Monterrey: Watch, live stream Chivas-Rayados Liga MX game in English on CBS Sports
You can watch the Liga MX match free on CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports app
Liga MX rolls on this weekend behind closed doors due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. Chivas vs. Monterrey, one of the most anticipated matches of the weekend, will be available to stream live on CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports app.
Chivas enters this match in fifth place after stringing together three consecutive victories, just four points from the top of the table. Chivas appeared to have turned the corner after a big transfer window before the season where they landed 20-year-old star striker J.J. Macias along with a number of other players. The emergence of Macias, who has four goals in seven matches, has turned Guadalajara into potential title contenders.
Monterrey, the reigning champs, is off to a surprisingly poor start to the campaign. Los Rayados haven't won any of their first nine league matches and sit at the bottom of the 18-team table with a record of 0-4-5 and just nine goals scored.
Viewing information
Date: Saturday, March 14 | Time: 11 p.m. ET
Location: Estadio AKRON -- Jalisco, Mexico
Live stream: CBSSports.com and CBS Sports app
Odds: Chivas +150; Draw +215; Monterrey +185 (via William Hill Sportsbook)
Storylines
Chivas: Macias is all the makings of becoming a potential star in Europe down the road and is quickly becoming the future striker of the Mexico national team, though Raul Jimenez and Javier Hernandez are the guys for now. He had 19 goals in 40 games while at Leon on loan over the last two seasons and he's kept things going for Chivas this season. He's quick, versatile, great at one-on-one and only getting better on crosses. Going up against an aging Monterrey central defense, he could have quite the match with Uriel Antuna feeding him the ball.
Monterrey: It's tricky to try and understand what exactly is going on with this team. There is talent all over but they simply aren't gelling. The defense has conceded a league-high 16 goals while the attack has been wasteful. In six games from Feb. 11 to March 4, the team scored just two goals. Maybe the attack has found its footing with four total goals in the last two games, but Chivas has had one of the best performing defenses so far with 10 goals conceded in nine games.
Prediction
An intense match sees Monterrey equalize on a late set piece as Antonio Mohamed's men take a point. Pick: Chivas 1, Monterrey 1
