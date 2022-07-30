Liga MX play continues on Saturday with an interesting matchup between intriguing squads. Chivas Guadalajara hosts Pachuca in a pivotal league battle. The two clubs have not met this season, though Pachuca won the last match between the sides in January. Estadio Omnilife showcases the match in front of an engaged crowd.

Kickoff from Guadalajara is scheduled for 10:05 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Pachuca as the +160 favorite (risk $100 to win $160) in its latest Chivas Guadalajara vs. Pachuca odds. Guadalajara is a +180 underdog, a draw is priced at +205, and the over-under for total goals scored is set at 2.5. Before making any Pachuca vs. Chivas Guadalajara picks or Liga MX predictions, be sure to see what proven soccer insider Martin Green is saying.

Now, Green has taken an in-depth look at Queretaro vs. Chivas Guadalajara and just revealed his Liga MX picks and predictions. Here are the betting lines for Queretaro vs. Chivas Guadalajara:

Chivas vs. Pachuca money line: Chivas +180, Pachuca +160, Draw +205

Chivas vs. Pachuca spread: Pachuca -0.5 (+165)

Chivas vs. Pachuca over-under: 2.5 goals

Chivas: Only allowed four goals this season

Pachuca: One loss in last 10 meetings with Chivas

Why you should back Chivas Guadalajara

Chivas is aiming to right the ship following an extended dry streak against Pachuca. This season, Chivas has four draws in five matches, overcoming extensive injury issues and leaning on quality defense. Chivas has allowed only four goals in five matches, with opponents generating only three assists this season.

Chivas is No. 2 in Liga MX in save rate, rejecting 84.2 percent of shots. Pachuca has the more impressive pedigree in recent months and years, but the visitors have only five goals in five matches. In fact, Pachuca is winless in the last three matches and scuffling as the club arrives in Guadalajara.

Why you should back Pachuca

Pachuca has dominated this series for quite some time. Pachuca has only one loss in the last 10 matches against Chivas, illustrating the side's quality advantage. Zooming out, Pachuca also finished in the top four of Liga MX last season, scoring the second-most goals (49) in the league and also becoming the top scoring team in Torneo Clausura. This season, Pachuca is in the top six of Liga MX with eight points in five matches, and the club has only one loss in five matches.

Defense has keyed the success, allowing only four goals and three assists in five matches. Pachuca has a 78.6 percent save rate this season, and Chivas has a scuffling offense. Chivas has only three goals and two assists this season, with Guadalaraga missing a key piece in star striker Jose Macias. Overall, Chivas lacks creativity on offense, and Pachuca can take advantage of that weakness.

