Teams that put up a fight and were pleasant surprises in the group stage clash in a 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinal when Guatemala battles Jamaica on Sunday. Guatemala (2-1-0), although expected to advance, nosed out Canada to win Group D. Jamaica (2-1-0), meanwhile, finished second in Group A behind the United States. Jamaica did earn a 1-1 draw with the Americans, but the United States won the group stage with a better goal differential.

Kickoff from TQL Stadium in Cincinnati is set for 5 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Jamaica as the -140 favorites (risk $140 to win $100) in its latest Guatemala vs. Jamaica odds, with Guatemala the +420 underdogs. A draw is priced at +230, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more.

Guatemala vs. Jamaica spread: Guatemala +0.5 (+110), Jamaica -0.5 (-140)

Guatemala vs. Jamaica over/under: 2.5 goals

Guatemala vs. Jamaica money line: Guatemala +420, Draw +230, Jamaica -140

GUAT: They have a goal differential of plus-2 in the Concacaf Gold Cup

JAM: Have gone 2-2-4 since the start of the year, but have won two in a row



Why you should back Jamaica

Jamaica have featured a balanced scoring attack with eight players scoring goals in the three tournament games. Leading the way is forward Demarai Gray, who has two goals and an assist in the Gold Cup. He scored both of his goals in the 4-1 win over Trinidad and Tobago on June 28, taking four shots, including two on target. The 27-year-old plays professionally for Everton of the English Premier League, where he scored four goals in 33 appearances this past season. In 335 professional appearances since 2013-14, he has scored 34 goals, primarily playing in the Premier League.

Also giving the Jamaica offense a boost is forward Leon Bailey, who has a goal and two assists in the Gold Cup. He had an assist in the 5-0 whipping of St. Kitts and Nevis, and had a goal and an assist in the 4-1 victory over Trinidad and Tobago. He had two shots, including one on target in the 1-1 draw with the United States on June 24. The 25-year-old is a member of Aston Villa of the English Premier League. In 33 matches last season, he scored four goals. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Guatemala

Forward Rubio Rubin is coming off a solid performance in the 3-2 win over Guadeloupe on Tuesday. In that match, he scored a pair of goals on two shots, both on target. The 27-year-old, who also plays for Real Salt Lake of the MLS, has scored five goals in 12 appearances for Guatemala over the past two years. He has 11 goals in 70 career matches for Real Salt Lake.

Midfielder Carlos Mejia also adds punch to the Guatemalan lineup. In Tuesday's win, he scored a goal on one shot on target. Since 2014, the 31-year-old has scored six goals in 39 matches for Guatemala. In an international friendly win over Costa Rica on June 15, Mejia scored the match's loan goal. Since 2021, he has played with Antigua of the Guatemalan professional league, scoring eight times in 47 appearances. See which team to pick here.

