The second matches in Group B of League B in the 2022 CONCACAF Nations League are set for Tuesday, the first of which is a showdown between Guyana and Bermuda. Neither team has advanced out of their respective group stage appearances in the competition, but are looking to change their fortunes this year. Bermuda recorded a 1-0 win in the last meeting between the two sides in a 2019 friendly, but Guyana is coming off a 2-1 win against Montserrat on Saturday. You can see what happens when the two face off again when you stream all the action on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana is set for 4 p.m. ET. The latest Guyana vs. Bermuda odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Guyana as the +130 favorite (risk $100 to win $130) on the 90-minute money line, while Bermuda is the +185 underdog. A draw is priced at +225, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

How to watch Guyana vs. Bermuda

Guyana vs. Bermuda date: Tuesday, June 7

Guyana vs. Bermuda time: 4 p.m. ET

Guyana vs. Bermuda live stream: Paramount+

CONCACAF Nations League picks for Bermuda vs. Guyana

For Guyana vs. Bermuda, Sutton is backing Guyana to win on the 90-minute money line at +130 odds. Guyana's Omari Glasgow is also the top-scoring player in Group B after all teams have played their first match following his two-goal showing against Montserrat. Glasgow is just an 18-year-old, but he is easily his country's most dangerous goal scorer. Prior to the Nations League, he scored two goals against Barbados in a 5-0 friendly victory in March.

For Guyana vs. Bermuda, Sutton is backing Guyana to win on the 90-minute money line at +130 odds. Guyana's Omari Glasgow is also the top-scoring player in Group B after all teams have played their first match following his two-goal showing against Montserrat. Glasgow is just an 18-year-old, but he is easily his country's most dangerous goal scorer. Prior to the Nations League, he scored two goals against Barbados in a 5-0 friendly victory in March.

Bermuda survived a 0-0 draw against Haiti after getting outshot 7-12. The Gombey Warriors held 53 percent of the possession in the match. Kane Crichlow, who led Bermuda in scoring through its 2022 World Cup qualification effort, was the last man off the bench in its last match to no effect. Bermuda simply doesn't appear to have the firepower to keep up with a motivated Guyana on Tuesday afternoon.

