Haaland signs with Borussia Dortmund: Rising superstar striker picks German club over Manchester United, Juve

One of the best young talents in the world is joining a big club, but it's not one most fans expected. Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland, who tore up the Champions League and saw his stock skyrocket this season, had been courted by big-name clubs such as Juventus and Manchester United. On Sunday, however, Borussia Dortmund announced it hand landed the budding 19-year-old Norwegian superstar. The club announced it had signed him to a contract until 2024, allowing the German giants to boost their title hopes in the thick of the Bundesliga race and in the Champions League round of 16.

Borussia Dortmund have completed the signing of Erling Braut Håland from @RedBullSalzburg on a contract until 2024! pic.twitter.com/C9ilU0u0dt — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) December 29, 2019

Dortmund will pay a transfer fee worth about 18 million pounds ($23.5 million), per Reuters.

Haaland gainec international fame for scoring nine goals against Honduras at the U-20 World Cup last summer and scored 28 goals in 22 games for American coach Jesse Marsch at Salzburg this season, eight of which came in the Champions League.

