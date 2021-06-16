Haiti goalkeeper Josue Duverger scored one of the all-time great own goals in 2022 Concacaf FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Goalless at the start of the second half against Canada at Toyota Park, Duverger contrived to fail to control the ball several times as it edged towards the net before a miskick completed the Vitoria Setubal man's humiliation.

The Canadians went on to win 3-0 with Cyle Larin and Junior Hoilett goals and completed a 4-0 aggregate victory.

In a twist of fate, 21-year-old Duverger was actually born in Montreal, Canada, but opted to represent Haiti through his family.