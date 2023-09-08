Haiti will host Cuba as the first matches of the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League get underway on Friday on Paramount+. The Haitians haven't played since the CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage in July, when they were eliminated after winning just one match. Cuba was also eliminated from the group stage of the Gold Cup competition is trying to end a five-game losing streak overall. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days and get half-off an annual plan when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Estadio Panamericano in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic is set for 4 p.m. ET on Friday. The latest Haiti vs. Cuba odds list Haiti as the -175 favorites (risk $175 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Cuba as the +480 underdogs. A draw is priced at +275 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Cuba vs. Haiti

Haiti vs. Cuba date: Friday, Sept. 8

Haiti vs. Cuba time: 5 p.m. ET

Haiti vs. Cuba time: 5 p.m. ET

Concacaf Nations League picks for Cuba vs. Haiti

Before you tune in to Friday's match, you need to see the Concacaf Nations League picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Haiti vs. Cuba, Sutton is picking both teams to score for a +105 payout. The expert notes that both teams, who are on losing streaks, are conceding goals at a high rate and should therefore keep Friday's game very open. Cuba has conceded four goals in each of their last two games and have been outscored 9-3 over their last three matches. Haiti has also conceded a goal in four straight matches, but have also scored at least once in eight straight fixtures.

