UEFA Champions League qualifying action kicks off this week and two small clubs with big dreams will go head-to-head as Hamrun takes on Maccabi Haifa on Tuesday on Paramount+. Maccabi Haifa went 27-6-3 to win the Israeli Premier League and has experience playing tough European competition. They defeated Juventus in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League last year, but couldn't advance beyond there. Hamrun went 21-1-3 to win the Maltese Premier League last season after having a strong showing in the UEFA Europa Conference League. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free and stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from MFA Centenary Stadium in Ta'Qali, Malta is set for 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The latest Maccabi Haifa vs. Hamrun odds lists Maccabi Haifa as the -300 favorites (risk $300 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Hamrun listed as the +550 underdogs. A draw is priced at +380 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try free.

How to watch Maccabi Haifa vs. Hamrun

Maccabi Haifa vs. Hamrun date: Tuesday, July 11

Maccabi Haifa vs. Hamrun time: 2 p.m. ET

UEFA Champions League qualfier picks for Hamrun vs. Maccabi Haifa

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League qualifier picks from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Maccabi Haifa vs. Hamrun, Sutton is picking Over 2.5 goals to be scored for a -150 payout. Both teams have strong offenses, especially Maccabi Haifa, who have 13 goals over their last three games. Dean David led the Israeli Premier League with 36 goals and will be a tough player to mark. Hamrun has scored 11 goals over their last four games, including two four-goal outbursts.

Both teams are well-rested following winning their leagues and to begin preparation for the UEFA Champions League qualifier competitions. With two high-powered offenses, there's a reason why the Over is listed at -150, but Sutton believes it's worth the extra juice since both teams will be aggressive to score in the first leg of the aggregate. Stream the game here.

