Germany have confirmed that Hansi Flick will replace Joachim Low as national team head coach after this summer's Euros.

The 56-year-old left Bayern Munich after a successful two-year spell which saw him rise from being Niko Kovac's assistant to the winner of one UEFA Champions League, two Bundesliga, one FIFA Club World Cup, one DFB Pokal, one UEFA Super Cup and the DFL Supercup as the German giants swept all before them.

Flick was previously assistant to Low from 2006-14 and will replace his former superior after 15 years in charge with the 2014 FIFA World Cup the obvious highlight from their time together on the international stage.

According to CBS Sports' insider Fabrizio Romano, Flick was a wanted man and was contacted by other clubs while remaining loyal to his agreement with the German Football Federation (DFB).

Flick's first mission will be to build on this summer's showing under Low with a view to competing for the 2022 World Cup title in Qatar.