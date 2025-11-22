November 22 will be a historic day for all the Barcelona fans around the world as the team coached by Hansi Flick will make their return to the Spotify Camp Nou for the first time since May 2023, when they won 3-0 against Mallorca. Since then, the Blaugrana played at the Estadio Olimpico Lluís Companys as the historical arena was undergoing a full reconstruction. Spanish star Lamine Yamal will also be back at the Camp Nou, as he managed to play his debut game with Barcelona at the old stadium. On April 29, 2023, Yamal made his professional debut at 15 years, 9 months and 16 days, becoming the youngest Barcelona player of the 21st century to make his official debut, and the youngest in club history to play in LaLiga. The Catalan club have also announced a special schedule ahead of Saturday with a 'special honorary kickoff' that is currently attracting a lot of interest and attention among the fans, as Barcelona kept it secret.

Here's what you need to know about Saturday's match:

How to watch Barcelona vs. Athletic Club, odds

Date : Saturday, Nov. 22 | Time : 10:15 a.m. ET

: Saturday, Nov. 22 | : 10:15 a.m. ET Location : Spotify Camp Nou -- Barcelona

: Spotify Camp Nou -- Barcelona Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Barcelona -243; Draw +404; Athletic Club +569

Possible lineups

Barcelona XI: Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, Alejandro Balde; Marc Casado, Fermin Lopez; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres; Robert Lewandowski.

Athletic Club XI: Unai Simon; Andoni Gorosabel, Daniel Vivian, Aymeric Laporte, Yuri Berchiche; Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta, Mikel Jauregizar; Alex Berenguer, Oihan Sancet, Nico Williams; Gorka Guruzeta.

Prediction

Barcelona can't miss the chance to win their first match at the new Spotify Camp Nou as it will be a historic day for both the club and the fans. Pick: Barcelona 3, Athletic Club 1.