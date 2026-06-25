Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for USA-Turkiye, Sweden-Japan, at 2026 World Cup on Thursday

There are six more World Cup matches on tap for Thursday, including the USMNT in action against Turkiye at 10 p.m. ET, and new bettors can join in with the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. The action gets underway at 4 p.m. ET with two matches -- Germany vs. Ecuador and Curacao vs. Ivory Coast. At 7 p.m., it's Sweden vs. Japan and Netherlands vs. Tunisia. The day wraps up at 10 p.m. with USA vs. Turkiye and Paraguay vs. Australia. Bet on the 2026 World Cup and more at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no code required to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet offer for $150 in bonus bets. Bettors looking to place sports bets can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock Bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Thursday, June 25

Both Sweden and Japan will be gunning for spots in the knockout rounds when they meet in Arlington, Texas. Japan is on four points while Sweden have three, but the pressure is on as the Netherlands -- also on four points -- will be playing a Tunisia side that's looked like one of the tournament's worst. With the Dutch likely to finish with seven points, a win will be important for both sides. Sweden looked excellent against Tunisia but were thrashed by the Netherlands, while Japan fought to a draw against the Oranje. Three SportsLine experts are backing the Over in this match. Bet on Japan vs. Sweden and more World Cup matches at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Some of the USMNT's best players will be on the bench against Turkyie when the sides meet Thursday evening. Folarin Balogun, Chris Richards, Tyler Adams and Antonee Robinson all picked up yellow cards in one of the first two group stage matches and would be suspended for the Round of 32 if they were to be carded again on Thursday. With that in mind, head coach Mauricio Pochettino is likely to hold them out in what's a meaningless game for the Americans. For Turkiye, however, this match is about pride. The Turks have been embarrassed in both matches and have scored zero goals from 62 shots. Already eliminated, Turkiye won't want to leave the tournament completely empty-handed. SportsLine's Brad Thomas agrees. Bet on the 2026 World Cup at Hard Rock Bet here and get your bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Hard Rock Bet takes responsible gaming seriously and offers tools and resources to help bettors game responsibly. They include timeout options, deposit and wager limits and betting activity alerts. Hard Rock Bet also provides information for users to contact responsible gaming helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.