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Harry Kane tops Kylian Mbappé for first Ballon d'Or prize, Alexia Putellas wins women's award

The Bayern Munich striker becomes the first English men's winner since Michael Owen in 2001, while Alexia Putellas captures another women's Ballon d'Or

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Harry Kane won the 2026 Ballon d'Or on Monday, becoming just the fifth English player to claim football's most prestigious individual honor and the first since Michael Owen in 2001. Alexia Putellas captured the Women's Ballon d'Or, headlining a night dominated by Spanish football, while Lamine Yamal claimed the Men's Young Player of the Year award for a third straight year. 

Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal, widely considered Harry Kane's closest challengers, finished second and third, respectively, behind the England captain.

The awards were presented in London, which hosted the Ballon d'Or ceremony for the first time as part of celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the inaugural award won by Sir Stanley Matthews in 1956.

Let's now take a look at the awards and winners of the night: 

The winners of the 2026 edition 

  • Men's Young Talent of the Year: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, Spain)
  • Women's Young Talent of the Year: Vicky Lopez (Barcelona, Spain)
  • Women's Coach of the Year: Pere Romeu (Barcelona, Spain)
  • Men's Coach of the Year: Luis de la Fuente (Spain)
  • Women's Goalkeeper of the Year: Cata Coll (Barcelona, Spain)
  • Men's Goalkeeper of the Year: Unai Simon (Athletic Club, Spain)
  • Socrates Award: Bukayo Saka
  • Women's Club of the Year Trophy: FC Barcelona (Spain)
  • Men's Club of the Year Trophy: PSG (France)
  • Women's Striker of the Year: Charlyn Corral (Pachuca, Mexico)
  • Men's Striker of the Year: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich, England)
  • Women's Ballon d'Or: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona/London City Lionesses, Spain)
  • Men's Ballon d'Or: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich, England)
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The big moment

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Kane: "We have done it!"

Here's what Harry Kane said after winning the Ballon d'Or on stage: "I am almost speechless. Being here in London has made it extra special. Made it a good omen for me tonight. Thank you to everyone who voted for me. I can imagine it was tough this year. Some world-class players in the room tonight. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees tonight and impressive showing determination and hard work can really achieve. Without you guys [Bayern Munich team-mates] and the rest of the team it wouldn't be possible, the way you guys push me, the way we compete. So thank you very much. To Vinny [Vincent Kompany]. I know he is at home or still in the hospital. Wishing you well. I hope this gave you a bit of energy. To all the staff we way train and the way you push us it is a credit to yourself."

"Since I have been with you I have improved as player, improved as a person and a leader. Thanks to your leadership. An honour to play for Bayern Munich. To represent you is a real privilege. Glad to be bringing this trophy back to Bayern Munich. To my England team-mates, again the same. We had a special year. It wasn't the perfect year, but we had a load of great moments. We built a great bond together. The togetherness in the hotel in the World Cup. An honour to captain you and lead you. It makes me extremely proud. This one is for all of us for sure. Thomas Tuchel and the staff at England, again the leadership the way you drive us, the way you push standards is something to be admired. Thank you to Tottenham Hotspur as well. I wouldn't be where I am today without Tottenham. All the guidance, all the coaches you have allowed me to live my dream. For all those moments, all the ups and downs along the way has led me to this moment here today. To all the fans, Bayern, England fans, Spurs fans and all my fans around the world. I love you in this room tonight. The support you give me - I appreciate it all. I remember being a fan not long ago and what it means to play football. It was a dream of mine."

"Any time I can give back to you guys is an honour and privilege to do so. Thank you very much. I know how much support you give me. We all live these emotions together. I know how much help off the pitch, it allows me to perform and do my best on the pitch. My brother Charlie, doesn't seem like long ago we were kicking a ball around the garden. Taking football, just football mad. I know you say you gave me your footballing ability, so thank you for that."Mum and dad - what a moment. All those years, the sacrifice, the support you gave me. Taking me to training, coming to watch me play. No matter where it was, even to this day you're there. All those traits you have given me have allowed me to be successful and be here tonight."

"My kids back home watching - it is past your bedtime! You're the reason I do this. This one is a special one. I can't wait to see you and celebrate with you. I love you very much. My wife Kate, my best friend. You're my biggest supporter. We have done it. You always want the best for me. You sacrifice yourself to help me achieve my reams. It wouldn't be possible without you."

 
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The ceremony is over

Following Harry Kane's speech and the winners' photos on stage, the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony has officially come to an end!

 
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Men's Ballon d'Or: The top 10

Here's a full breakdown of the top ten of the 2026 Ballon d'Or:

10 - Fabian Ruiz (PSG, Spain)
9 - Michael Olise (Bayern Munich, France)
8 - Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway)
7 - Ousmane Dembele (PSG, France)
6 - Kvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG, Georgia)
5 - Lionel Messi (Inter Miami, Argentina)
4 - Rodri (Manchester City/Barcelona, Spain)
3 - Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, Spain)
2 - Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid, France)
1 - Harry Kane (Bayern Munich, England)

 
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Men's Ballon d'Or: Harry Kane

Now it's official: Harry Kane wins the 2026 edition of the Men's Ballon d'Or! 

 
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Women's Ballon d'Or: Alexia Putellas

Who else but Alexia Putellas! The Spanish star claims her third Women's Ballon d'Or, adding to her previous triumphs in 2021 and 2022. A familiar face is back on the stage as Putellas once again takes home the most prestigious individual prize in women's football! For the sixth year in a row, a Spanish player wins the Women's Ballon d'Or. 

 
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The moment is here!

The Ballon d'Or is on stage: the wait is over! Michael Owen is on stage ready to unveil the two names... 

 
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Women's Striker of the Year: Charlyn Corral

A historic moment in London as Charlyn Corral wins the award! 

 
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Men's Striker of the Year: Harry Kane

That was a predictable win for Harry Kane, but will this be the last time we see him on stage in London tonight? The biggest prize of the evening is next: the 2026 Ballon d'Or! Who will be crowned the best player in the world? Kane said on stage: "Thank you everyone. This was an incredible year for me. This has been the best season of my career."

 
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Men's Club of the Year Trophy: PSG

2025 Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele is on stage in London to receive his award! The PSG star is currently sidelined with an injury and was unable to feature in his team's 2–0 victory over Lyon tonight. The match had been postponed following protests in Paris over the weekend. 

 
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Women's Club of the Year Trophy: Barcelona

 
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Men's Young Talent of the Year: The Top 10

Let's take a look at the full ranking: 

1st — Lamine Yamal
2nd — Pau Cubarsí
3rd — Warren Zaïre-Emery
4th — Lennart Karl
5th — Yan Diomandé
6th — Ayyoub Bouaddi
7th — Kerim Alajbegović
8th — Eli Junior Kroupi
9th — Ibrahim Maza
10th — Johan Manzambi

 
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Socrates Award: Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka has won the Socrates Award at the Ballon d'Or ceremony for his "tireless humanitarian work". The award, named after the legendary Brazilian footballer, was first given out in 2022 to Sadio Mane, and is presented to the best humanitarian work done by a footballer worldwide. Bukayo and his family have worked with multiple charities, including long-term projects with Big Shoe, providing medical care and humanitarian aid for children and families in need in London and around the world.

The work has funded emergency housing and shelters for families displaced by the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Morocco. His work has also helped more than 100 children in Nigeria and all over Africa with transformative surgeries that would have otherwise been out of reach. 

 
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It's now time for the Socrates Award

Presented by L'Équipe and Peace and Sport for solidarity initiatives and societal causes supported by a committed champion: let's see who will be! 

 
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Men's Goalkeeper of the Year: Unai Simon

It's a Spanish takeover in London! Every award handed out so far has gone to a Spanish player or manager, making it a night to remember for Spanish football. Will the dominance continue as we approach the biggest prize of the evening, the 2026 Ballon d'Or?

 
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Women's Goalkeeper of the Year: Cata Coll

Another Spanish and Barcelona player with an award tonight! 

 
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Men's Coach of the Year: Luis de la Fuente

Spanish national team coach Luis de la Fuente wins the Men's Coach of the Year award after winning the 2026 edition of the World Cup thanks to the goal scored by Ferran Torres in the final against Argentina. 

 
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Women's Coach of the Year: Pere Romeu

The Barcelona manager Pere Romeu wins the Women's Coach of the Year award! For Barcelona, it's three out of three until now. Not a bad start... 

 
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Women's Young Talent of the Year: Vicky Lopez

Barcelona player Vicky Lopez won the Women's Young Talent of the Year award for a second year in a row. 

 
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The winners

  • Men's Young Talent of the Year: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, Spain)
  • Women's Young Talent of the Year: Vicky Lopez (Barcelona, Spain)
  • Women's Coach of the Year: Pere Romeu (Barcelona, Spain)
  • Men's Coach of the Year: Luis de la Fuente (Spain)
  • Women's Goalkeeper of the Year: Cata Coll (Barcelona, Spain)
  • Men's Goalkeeper of the Year: Unai Simon (Athletic Club, Spain)
  • Socrates Award: Bukayo Saka
  • Women's Club of the Year Trophy: FC Barcelona (Spain)
  • Men's Club of the Year Trophy: PSG (France)
  • Women's Striker of the Year: Charlyn Corral (Pachuca, Mexico)
  • Men's Striker of the Year: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich, England)
  • Women's Ballon d'Or: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona/London City Lionesses, Spain)
  • Men's Ballon d'Or: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich, England)
 
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Men's Young Talent of the Year: Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal wins the Men's Young Talent of the Year award for the third consecutive year. However, the Barcelona star surprised everyone on stage by saying that "Pau Cubarsí deserved to win it." He also laughed when asked whether this was the trophy he had been hoping to win. Could his reaction be a subtle hint about his chances of claiming the biggest prize of the night, the 2026 Ballon d'Or?

 
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And off we go

The first award of the evening is about to be announced: the Men's Young Talent of the Year, which recognises the best male player under the age of 21. We'll find out shortly!

 
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Kate Scott and Thierry Henry are here!

CBS Sports pundits Kate Scott and Thierry Henry are now on the stage in London as the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony is about to get underway. Stay tuned for all the latest updates from the ceremony and all the prizes that will be awarded! Much more to come soon. 

 
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5 minutes to go

The ceremony is about to start, stay tuned!  

 
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Lamine Yamal has arrived

 
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Last but not least: Harry Kane

 
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Mbappe is here

 
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Ceremony is delayed

The 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony has been delayed by 30 minutes due to heavy traffic in London, where the event is taking place. It's not time yet... 

 
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Who is going to win the 2026 edition?

There are multiple questions and doubts about who is going to win the 2026 edition of the Ballon d'Or. While Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane was widely considered as the frontrunner ahead of the ceremony, in the recent hours both Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal seemed confident according to sources close to the players. 

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