Harry Kane tops Kylian Mbappé for first Ballon d'Or prize, Alexia Putellas wins women's award

Here's what Harry Kane said after winning the Ballon d'Or on stage: "I am almost speechless. Being here in London has made it extra special. Made it a good omen for me tonight. Thank you to everyone who voted for me. I can imagine it was tough this year. Some world-class players in the room tonight. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees tonight and impressive showing determination and hard work can really achieve. Without you guys [Bayern Munich team-mates] and the rest of the team it wouldn't be possible, the way you guys push me, the way we compete. So thank you very much. To Vinny [Vincent Kompany]. I know he is at home or still in the hospital. Wishing you well. I hope this gave you a bit of energy. To all the staff we way train and the way you push us it is a credit to yourself."

"Since I have been with you I have improved as player, improved as a person and a leader. Thanks to your leadership. An honour to play for Bayern Munich. To represent you is a real privilege. Glad to be bringing this trophy back to Bayern Munich. To my England team-mates, again the same. We had a special year. It wasn't the perfect year, but we had a load of great moments. We built a great bond together. The togetherness in the hotel in the World Cup. An honour to captain you and lead you. It makes me extremely proud. This one is for all of us for sure. Thomas Tuchel and the staff at England, again the leadership the way you drive us, the way you push standards is something to be admired. Thank you to Tottenham Hotspur as well. I wouldn't be where I am today without Tottenham. All the guidance, all the coaches you have allowed me to live my dream. For all those moments, all the ups and downs along the way has led me to this moment here today. To all the fans, Bayern, England fans, Spurs fans and all my fans around the world. I love you in this room tonight. The support you give me - I appreciate it all. I remember being a fan not long ago and what it means to play football. It was a dream of mine."

"Any time I can give back to you guys is an honour and privilege to do so. Thank you very much. I know how much support you give me. We all live these emotions together. I know how much help off the pitch, it allows me to perform and do my best on the pitch. My brother Charlie, doesn't seem like long ago we were kicking a ball around the garden. Taking football, just football mad. I know you say you gave me your footballing ability, so thank you for that."Mum and dad - what a moment. All those years, the sacrifice, the support you gave me. Taking me to training, coming to watch me play. No matter where it was, even to this day you're there. All those traits you have given me have allowed me to be successful and be here tonight."

"My kids back home watching - it is past your bedtime! You're the reason I do this. This one is a special one. I can't wait to see you and celebrate with you. I love you very much. My wife Kate, my best friend. You're my biggest supporter. We have done it. You always want the best for me. You sacrifice yourself to help me achieve my reams. It wouldn't be possible without you."