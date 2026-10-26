Harry Kane tops Kylian Mbappé for first Ballon d'Or prize, Alexia Putellas wins women's award

Harry Kane won the 2026 Ballon d'Or on Monday, becoming just the fifth English player to claim football's most prestigious individual honor and the first since Michael Owen in 2001. Alexia Putellas captured the Women's Ballon d'Or, headlining a night dominated by Spanish football, while Lamine Yamal claimed the Men's Young Player of the Year award for a third straight year.
Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal, widely considered Harry Kane's closest challengers, finished second and third, respectively, behind the England captain.
The awards were presented in London, which hosted the Ballon d'Or ceremony for the first time as part of celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the inaugural award won by Sir Stanley Matthews in 1956.
Let's now take a look at the awards and winners of the night:
The winners of the 2026 edition
- Men's Young Talent of the Year: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, Spain)
- Women's Young Talent of the Year: Vicky Lopez (Barcelona, Spain)
- Women's Coach of the Year: Pere Romeu (Barcelona, Spain)
- Men's Coach of the Year: Luis de la Fuente (Spain)
- Women's Goalkeeper of the Year: Cata Coll (Barcelona, Spain)
- Men's Goalkeeper of the Year: Unai Simon (Athletic Club, Spain)
- Socrates Award: Bukayo Saka
- Women's Club of the Year Trophy: FC Barcelona (Spain)
- Men's Club of the Year Trophy: PSG (France)
- Women's Striker of the Year: Charlyn Corral (Pachuca, Mexico)
- Men's Striker of the Year: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich, England)
- Women's Ballon d'Or: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona/London City Lionesses, Spain)
- Men's Ballon d'Or: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich, England)