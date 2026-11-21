Bayern Munich's depth was already pushed to the limit, but Friday's 1-1 draw with Koln may have broken Vincent Kompany's side. Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane lasted only 20 minutes before exiting with what the club is calling a "syndesmosis ligament tear in his left ankle," which required surgery overnight and will keep him sidelined "for months," according to sporting director Max Eberl.

"Harry Kane underwent successful surgery overnight after tearing his left ankle ligament in yesterday's home match against 1. FC Köln. The 33-year-old will now begin his rehab," Bayern said in a statement.

Losing Kane alone is a significant blow to the Bavarians after they failed to replace Nicolas Jackson when his loan ended, but the injuries didn't stop there. Michael Olise was also withdrawn at halftime and left the stadium on crutches.

This led to a match in which Bayern put only one shot on target against a side just above the relegation zone, showing this is a problem of their own creation in the transfer market. Coming into the season without a viable backup for an aging Kane would eventually hurt Bayern, and Kompany now needs to oversee a worst-case scenario. Luis Diaz and Ismael Saibari were already out with injuries, and when Kane went down, Thomas Bischof had to come in for him instead of a like-for-like striker. Even with Jamal Musiala's neurological issues, the players they do have aren't able to perform at their best.

Already in an actual title race in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund, these are the kinds of setbacks that can lead to a new German champion for the first time since Bayer Leverkusen in 2023-24, and even they had to go undefeated to accomplish that feat, while this season could be Bayern's own undoing. They've been one of the top sides in the world when healthy, but as it is, this side will struggle in Champions League play, where they'll travel to face Lille. Precariously in 13th place in the Champions League league phase, Bayern won't fall out of the top 24 without Kane, but it could get close to something that they should be concerned about. Even missing out on the top eight and needing to play additional games is something that Bayern won't want to deal with, considering this injury crisis.

Being a backup to Kane is a thankless task, as it's hard to get game time and you're also compared to one of the best players in the world, but it's still a multifaceted failure for Bayern to not have one. Real Madrid were able to recruit post-prime players to back up Karim Benzema, and now Kylian Mbappe has a backup from the academy. There's no reason that a club of Bayern's stature shouldn't be able to do the same, but here we are in the same position they constantly find themselves in.

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Depth issues have held Bayern back from claiming a Champions League title in recent years. Kane winning the Ballon d'Or solidified that the starting XI is more than good enough to lift Europe's most coveted club trophy, and the difference between this side and the 2020 one that won the Champions League is their lack of depth.

It's a strange situation with Musiala that isn't being handled well, with board members open to selling him, and it doesn't help the club's overall trajectory. Bayern will need to shake things up in January, but these issues began long before now, and to return to the top of the global game, they need to change the way they do things.