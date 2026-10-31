MUNICH – Few things are as straightforward as handing the ball to a Ballon d'Or-winning striker from the penalty spot. So when Harry Kane stepped up in the 56th minute at the Allianz Arena, there was little reason to expect anything other than a goal on a day that seemed tailor-made for him.

Before kickoff, Bayern Munich had turned Der Klassiker into a celebration of Kane's Ballon d'Or triumph. Accompanied by his family, Kane walked onto the pitch carrying the trophy as Bayern unveiled a giant banner bearing his likeness in the center circle and flag-bearers waved red-and-white Bayern flags around the pitch. The striker even wore a special red jersey with gold trim befitting the game's newest golden boy.

Yet five days after collecting soccer's most prestigious individual award, Kane drove his penalty against the crossbar, the ball ricocheting back into play rather than over the line.

The miss was not a deterrent for Bayern, who went on to unleash 23 shots worth 4.05 expected goals to Borussia Dortmund's 12 and 0.63. The numbers reflected their status as the Bundesliga's undeniable heavyweight, pinning Dortmund back for long stretches as the Allianz Arena swelled with every attack and groaned with every near miss. For once, though, life came at Bayern fast. Kane's penalty was merely the first sign that this would not be a routine Der Klassiker. A 2-2 draw followed, ensuring the title race would survive another weekend and leaving the two sides level on points, just as they had entered the night.

By the numbers, Bayern had done enough to win and may have left feeling aggrieved by the crossbar's intervention. It denied Kane from the spot and, deep into stoppage time, thwarted Lennart Karl's curling effort from the edge of the box. Yet the hosts never fully established the relentless rhythm that has become their hallmark. Bayern generated chances in waves, but Dortmund repeatedly found moments to slow the tempo, relieve pressure and remind their rivals that control of the match was never quite as complete as control of the shot chart. The match ebbed and flowed, each team enjoying meaningful stretches of possession, creating a tension that lingered until the final whistle.

To Dortmund's credit, they identified the only realistic way to blunt Bayern's superiority. The visitors did not stop Bayern from attacking, a near-impossible task these days. Instead, they prevented the match from becoming the avalanche Bayern so often creates. The hosts managed 15 touches in Dortmund's penalty area through the opening 37 minutes, a figure consistent with their season norms, but they needed more time and more passes to get there. Dortmund shared possession almost evenly for the first half hour, slowing Bayern's tempo and holding them to 284 touches in that span, well below their Bundesliga average of 344.9.

The quality of Bayern's chances lacked their usual verve until Konrad Laimer's 38th-minute strike turbocharged an attack that has rarely missed a beat, even without Luis Diaz (hamstring). Kane's penalty proved to be the match's inflection point, though, a moment that revealed the competing realities at the heart of the draw. Bayern saw a match they largely controlled but failed to put away. Dortmund saw proof that resilience, rather than dominance, might be enough to keep pace.

"I probably could have been out there for another hour today and the ball wouldn't have gone in the back of the net," Kane said afterward. "You have to take that on the chin sometimes ... It's nothing to cry about."

Kane's response reflected Bayern's outlook. They left frustrated but hardly concerned, armed with enough evidence to believe the performance mattered more than the scoreline.

For Dortmund, the miss felt like a reprieve. Der Klassiker has often become an exercise in surviving Bayern's pressure, and for a moment it looked as though the visitors were about to confront a two-goal deficit. Instead, Kane's effort rattled the crossbar and gave Dortmund belief -- something that was increasingly valuable as the match wore on.

"Harry is such a great penalty taker," Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel said. "You can't really predict it, but I just tried to [not] give him anything. The last time I tried to fake him out a little bit, but then the timing for me was a little bit bad in the last game. Today, I thought I'd just give him nothing. I tried to make it hard as soon as possible for him and luckily it worked."

Belief, not control, became Dortmund's currency. Bayern continued to create chances and monopolize threatening territory, but the visitors gradually turned the match into the sort of uneven, uncomfortable contest they needed.

Serhou Guirassy was a likely candidate for Dortmund's equalizer, while Dayot Upamecano joined Laimer on Bayern's scoresheet in the 66th minute. For another 22 minutes, it felt like the hosts were inching closer to their preferred outcome -- Kane and Michael Olise may not have been the clear standouts on Saturday, but Bayern's squad is constructed well enough that other players can handle the slack. If the night was supposed to belong to Kane, it ultimately created room for an unlikely headliner. That role fell to Dortmund's Fabio Silva.

The Portuguese forward is not among the first names on Dortmund's team sheet, but he is steadily developing a reputation as one of Niko Kovac's most dependable options. His goal against Bayern was his fourth in all competitions this season, already eclipsing last season's total despite spending much of the campaign in a reserve role. Though his goals have attracted attention, Silva's seven assists last season serve as a reminder that his value extends well beyond finishing chances.

"Every game is important for me," he said. "It's not about scoring against Bayern. I'm just thinking of helping the team with my football. Not all about goals. I remember two or three actions before the goal, I was there to help the team to create some chances. I think I'm as a player more than [just about] scor[ing] goals … Of course, I prefer [to] start than be on the bench. If I say the opposite, I'm not going to be 100% honest with you, but I always try to be positive during the week when I see I don't play. Of course, the first moment I'm angry, but after, I try to always be positive because I know I can be important for the team."

Dortmund will continue to face questions about whether they can truly match Bayern over the course of the season. Saturday night did little to erase them. The shot totals, expected goals and overall flow of the game all pointed toward Bayern's superiority. Yet title races are not decided by underlying numbers alone. On a day built to celebrate Kane's coronation, Dortmund left Munich with something nearly as valuable -- proof that Bayern can be frustrated, and that the race remains alive.