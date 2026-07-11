Harry Kane and Erling Haaland odds, picks, predictions: Best bets for England vs. Norway in 2026 World Cup

England faces Norway in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday, with stars Harry Kane and Erling Haaland going head-to-head for a spot in the semifinals. Kane and England advanced to the quarterfinals with a 3-2 win over Mexico, as Kane scored on a penalty in the second half. Norway advanced with a 2-1 upset over Brazil, with Haaland delivering both goals in the final 15 minutes. England is a -120 favorite to win in regulation on Saturday and -230 to advance.

You can also bet on Harry Kane and Erling Haaland props, with England's star priced at -115 to score a goal on FanDuel Sportsbook and +310 to score the first goal. Norway's Haaland is +115 to score and +420 to score the opener. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton.

Sutton is a former collegiate soccer player and has been SportsLine's top soccer editor since 2017. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed soccer betting decisions possible. Since 2025, Sutton has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the Premier League and Bundesliga. He's also been profitable on his Champions League picks in 2026. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Top Kane and Haaland picks, player props for England vs. Norway

Harry Kane anytime goal scorer (-115)

Erling Haaland anytime goal scorer (+115)

Erling Haaland 2+ shots on target (-155)

Harry Kane anytime goal scorer (-115)

Kane has been heavily featured by England throughout the World Cup, scoring six goals in five matches. He is contending for the Golden Boot award and is going to get plenty of opportunities again in this match. The 32-year-old is now tied for the fifth-most World Cup goals (14) all-time and is tied for the most goals by an Englishman in a single World Cup. His six penalty kick goals are the most in World Cup history, and he will surely be the one to take a penalty if England is awarded one in this match.

Erling Haaland anytime goal scorer (+115)

Norway has played in five matches in the World Cup, but Haaland was rested for one of them, so his seven goals have come in just four matches. He is the first player to score seven-plus goals in his first four World Cup matches since Gerd Muller in 1970. Haaland has been clutch in crunch time, scoring the game-winning goal in all four of his appearances. He also has the most goals (62) for Norway all-time in 54 caps. This is a nice spot to get plus-money on one of the biggest stars in the world.

Erling Haaland 2+ shots on target (-155)

Haaland has scored at least two goals in seven of his last eight competitive matches for Norway, and he has also scored in 14 consecutive competitive appearances for his country. He had 16 goals in eight qualifying matches and is a three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner. Haaland had four shots on target against Iraq, three against Senegal, two against Ivory Coast and three against Brazil.