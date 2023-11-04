After a shock DFB Pokal loss to third-division Saarbrucken, Thomas Tuchel has Bayern bouncing back in a big way with an emphatic 4-0 victory over rival Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. It's never easy to move on from a shocking loss but there is no better way to put it in the rearview mirror than by scoring two goals in the first 10 minutes. Oh, and having Harry Kane helps.

Leroy Sane had a brace of assists but it was a Kane hat trick that sank Dortmund as the Englishman is enjoying one of the most successful debut seasons ever for a player.

With 14 goals and seven assists in only 13 appearances for the club, Kane has only started two games for Bayern during which he didn't register a goal contribution. It's consistency that was lacking in the side last season despite Bayern winning the Bundesliga title and with back-to-back hat tricks in league matches, Kane has now become the first player to score 14 goals in their first 10 Bundesliga games.

Kane has also now become the top scorer in all European leagues passing Serhou Guirassy who currently has an injured hamstring. The Stuttgart man has fired his team into the upper reaches of the table but even they trail Bayern by five points at the moment. Bayern will need to keep their hot form going as they're behind Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen but it could become an exhilarating title race with Kane at the center of it.

Leaving Tottenham in search of trophies, not only is Kane getting the chance to play in meaningful games but he is also delivering on the big stage. No one will worry about getting knocked out of the DFB Pokal if Kane can bring a Champions League trophy back to Germany.