Harry Kane injury update: 'It doesn't look good' Spurs coach says, striker looking unlikely for UCL second leg

It appears as if Tottenham will be without Harry Kane for quite a while after he picked up another left ankle injury on Tuesday in Spurs' 1-0 win over Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal. Here's what Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino told reporters after the game: "It doesn't look good, but we need to check over the next few days. It's so painful."

It looks unlikely that Kane will be able play in next week's second leg (available streaming on fuboTV) and could potentially be out for quite some time.

Kane was taken off in the second half, but Spurs managed to recover and win on a Son Heung-min goal. The injury occurred on the sideline near the bench as Kane went for a ball against Fabian Delph, and Delph's foot landed right on Kane's left ankle. Kane injured the same ankle in January and returned in late February.

Not having Kane for next week's second leg would be a huge blow to this team's European dream. He's one of the best strikers in the world and has 24 goals this season. It remains to be seen how long he will be out, but further medical evaluation will give the club a better timeline. The club is also fighting for a spot in the top-four in the Premier League.

As of Tuesday evening, Tottenham had not given an official diagnosis or update of the injury.