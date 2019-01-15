Harry Kane injury update: Spurs leading goalscorer out until March due to ankle ligament damage

Tottenham star forward Harry Kane, tied for the Premier League lead in goals with 14, is out till March due to damaged ligaments in his left ankle, the club announced on Tuesday. He was injured in the 1-0 loss to Manchester United on Sunday.

Following preliminary assessments, we can confirm that @HKane has damaged ligaments in his left ankle, sustained during Sunday's match.



He will continue to be monitored by our medical staff as he commences rehabilitation and is expected to return to training in early March. pic.twitter.com/Ot3doPa4K6 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 15, 2019

Kane, 25, was the top scorer at the 2018 World Cup with England. His absence leaves a huge void in attack for Spurs, who are in third in the Premier League, nine points behind leaders Liverpool. If he is indeed out till March, he will miss the League Cup semifinal against Chelsea, huge Premier League matches against Manchester City and Chelsea, the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash with Borussia Dortmund and potentially more.

Notice the club said he is expected to resume training in March. Before the first week of March is over, Spurs also play rival Arsenal and have the return leg against Dortmund. Spurs will take on Fulham without the services of Kane on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET -- stream on fuboTV (try for free).