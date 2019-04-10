Harry Kane injury update: Star striker may be lost for season, says Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino
Kane is nursing another ankle injury and will get an MRI on Wednesday
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino fears that star striker Harry Kane may be lost for the rest of the season following his ankle injury on Tuesday in Spurs' 1-0 win over Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal. According to BBC Sport, Pochettino said the following on Tuesday regarding the injury:
"We are going to miss him - maybe for the rest of the season," Pochettino said. "We hope it is not a big issue but there is not to much time to recover. He twisted his ankle so we will see how it reacts in a few hours."
It looks unlikely that Kane will be able play in next week's second leg (available streaming on fuboTV) and could potentially be out for quite some time, but an update is expected after his MRI on Wednesday. The coach said on Tuesday that it "doesn't look good."
Kane was taken off in the second half, but Spurs managed to recover and win on a Son Heung-min goal. The injury occurred on the sideline near the bench as Kane went for a ball against Fabian Delph, and Delph's foot landed right on Kane's left ankle. Kane injured the same ankle in January and returned in late February.
Not having Kane for next week's second leg would be a huge blow to this team's European dream. He's one of the best strikers in the world and has 24 goals this season. It remains to be seen how long he will be out, but further medical evaluation will give the club a better timeline. The club is also fighting for a spot in the top-four in the Premier League.
As of Wednesday morning, Tottenham had not given an official diagnosis or update of the injury.
