Harry Kane injury won't cost him World Cup, sparing England's chances for now

Harry Kane's injury that he picked up at the weekend won't keep him out of the World Cup, much to the relief of England national team fans. Tottenham confirmed on Wednesday that Kane has damaged lateral ligaments in his right ankle and will return to the pitch next month.

Disappointing to be out until next month but injuries are part of the game. Will do everything I can to get back out there asap. 💪 pic.twitter.com/sznSx6C5Kl — Harry Kane (@HKane) March 14, 2018

That's a huge relief for Tottenham fans and England fans. For Spurs, they are in third place in the Premier League with 61 points and a five-point lead in the race for a Champions League spot. That lead may be reduced if Spurs can't find consistency in front of goal during his absence, but they should be fine as long as Heung-min Son performs at the level he has this year.

For England, they would have found it tricky to make much of a run in the cup had the injury been more serious, but with him, this team can be dangerous, and Kane is the reason why. There isn't the midfield of past World Cups when Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, and others have led the way, but Kane is a world-class striker who is up there with the best of him, giving England a legit chance of scoring every time they touch the ball. Though weaker in the midfield and at the back in past years, Kane is good enough to get this team to the quarterfinals with his potential in the final third.

Anything more than a surprising run to the semifinals seems unlikely, but in the magic of the World Cup you never know. There is plenty of talent in the final third, but the back with Chris Smalling, John Stones and other must be in top form.

Regardless of what happens this summer, the future is bright. England won the U-17 and U-20 World Cups last year, and they appear to be experiencing their first true golden age at the youth ranks. And with Kane turning 25 this summer, they hope a second golden age isn't far away.