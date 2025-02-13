While Harry Kane was able to push Bayern Munich to victory in the first leg of their Champions League knockout round playoff against Celtic, following the game he was thinking about a different sport when reflecting on the Super Bowl while chatting with CBS Sport's Champions League studio crew. Kane has been long-time New England Patriots fan, and while he didn't have a rooting interest in the Super Bowl, the sport remains on his mind.

When asked by the crew if he'd like to help commentate on the Super Bowl when it's on CBS, Kane had other ideas.

"I'd rather be out there kicking it if I'm honest. I'm not a coverage type of player and I'm not thinking about that yet but who knows," Kane said. "I'll never say never, I love my NFL and I've loved it for a long time, and yeah, it'd be nice to join you guys and girls and have a little chat."

Soccer players have made transitions to NFL kickers like the Dallas Cowboys' Brandan Aubrey who has made 76 of the 85 field goals in his career. He was a college star at Notre Dame, was a first-round pick in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft and then got into kicking in 2019.

While it remains to be seen if Kane ever gets into the sport on a seriously level, even age wouldn't be an issue for Kane due to kickers being a position that players can continue in well into their 40s, kind of like goalkeepers in soccer. Adam Vinatieri and Phil Dawson are a few examples of that so there's plenty of reason to believe that Kane could make the switch when he hangs up his soccer cleats if he'd like to.

"It's something that's in the back of my mind. Obviously, I've been asked about it before and my focus is on here and the Champions League with Bayern Munich," Kane continues. "But yeah, it's something that I'd like to explore at a future date but that's all for now. I've got many more years ahead of me first so we'll have to wait and see."

With a first-leg victory over Celtic in Scotland, Kane is setting himself up well for making the round of 16 and chasing the ever-elusive first major trophy of his career. He'll still need to do a lot of kicking to help Bayern accomplish their goals, but it'll just be a ball going into the back of the net instead of between the uprights -- something that he's been very good at during his career.