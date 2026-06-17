Harry Kane odds, picks, player props, predictions: Best bets for England vs. Croatia in 2026 World Cup

Harry Kane is one of the most prolific goal scorers in the world, and he leads from the front as the captain of England's national team entering the 2026 World Cup. It's been 60 years since the English won their only World Cup in 1966, and the first nation of modern football is hungrier than ever to get back to the top of the mountain. On Wednesday, they'll begin their 2026 World Cup pursuits with a Group L matchup against Croatia at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, and it will be a pivotal measuring stick for Kane and England. Kickoff for England vs. Croatia is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET, and the Three Lions are the -140 favorites on the money line, while Croatia is the +410 underdog, and a draw is priced at +270. The over/under for total goals scored is 2.5, and England is +196 to score in both halves.

However, you can also bet on Harry Kane props, with the England captain priced at +130 to score a goal on FanDuel Sportsbook and +370 to strike first as the opening goal scorer. Kane is also priced at +600 to score two goals or more as he enters on a great run of form and is +4500 to score a hat trick in England's opening match of the World Cup 2026. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton.

Sutton is a former collegiate soccer player and has been SportsLine's top soccer editor since 2017. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed soccer betting decisions possible. Since 2025, Sutton has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the Premier League and Bundesliga. He's also been profitable on his Champions League picks in 2026. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Harry Kane betting odds

Harry Kane anytime goal scorer (+130)

Kane will be making his 120th cap for England on Wednesday against Croatia, and he's sitting on 79 goals in his international career entering the tournament. That includes a goal in a friendly against New Zealand earlier this month and a goal against Croatia in a UEFA Nations League win in 2018. Kane scored a staggering 61 goals across 51 matches in all competitions for Bayern Munich this season and should have scoring opportunities against an aging Croatian lineup.

Harry Kane to have two or more shots on target (+135)

Kane put 67 shots on net over 31 Bundesliga matches for Bayern Munich this season, and he averaged more than 2.0 shots per 90 minutes played in the UEFA Champions League and DFB-Pokal this season as well. He averaged 2.12 shots on target per 90 minutes played during World Cup Qualifying for England, and it's pretty easy to see him reaching this number if he isn't subbed off early.

Harry Kane to attempt four or more shots total (+115)

In his 119 international appearances for England, Kane has averaged 3.50 shot attempts per 90 minutes played, but that number trended up to 4.11 shots per 90 during World Cup Qualifying this cycle. England manager Thomas Tuchel was the one who signed Kane to Bayern Munich in 2023, and he's put a similar amount of trust into Kane with England.

Top Harry Kane picks, player props for England vs. Croatia

Harry Kane anytime goal scorer (+130)

Harry Kane to have 2 or more shots on target (+135)