Harry Kane odds, picks, player props, predictions: Best bets for England vs. Ghana in 2026 World Cup

England was one of the most impressive sides in the opening round of World Cup matches, using a second-half rally to record a 4-2 win over Croatia. Harry Kane scored two goals in the first half of that match, and he will be looking to maintain that momentum when England faces Ghana on Tuesday. Ghana picked up a 1-0 win over Panama in its opener, so these teams are tied atop the Group L standings. Kickoff for England vs. Ghana is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET, and the Three Lions are the -600 favorites on the money line, while Ghana is the +1600 underdog, and a draw is priced at +600. The over/under for total goals scored is 2.5, with the Over at -180.

You can also bet on Harry Kane props, with the English captain priced at -145 to score a goal on FanDuel Sportsbook and +250 to score the first goal. Kane is also priced at +300 to score two goals or more. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton.

Sutton is a former collegiate soccer player and has been SportsLine's top soccer editor since 2017. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed soccer betting decisions possible. Since 2025, Sutton has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the Premier League and Bundesliga. He's also been profitable on his Champions League picks in 2026. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Harry Kane betting odds

Harry Kane anytime goal scorer (-145)

Kane is now level with Gary Lineker for the English record of World Cup goals (10) following his first-half brace against Croatia. England has lost just one of its last 11 fixtures, as its offensive firepower has allowed it to overcome any defensive problems. Kane is at the forefront of the attack, and he is facing a Ghana side that has lost five of its last seven matches.

Harry Kane 1+ shots on target in the first half (-170)

Kane was in strong positions throughout his match against Croatia, racking up seven total shots, including three on target. He is facing a significantly worse squad on Tuesday afternoon, so he should have no problem finding some strong spots early in this contest. Ghana allowed four shots on target against Panama and gave up eight shots on target against Mexico in a friendly leading up to the World Cup.

Harry Kane to score 2+ goals (+300)

This is an appealing price on a star who is coming off a two-goal performance against a better opponent last week. In the 2022 World Cup, Ghana allowed two goals to South Korea's Gue-Sung Cho and also allowed two goals to Uruguay's Giorgian de Arrascaeta. They will have trouble slowing down Kane on Tuesday, so this price is worth a wager.

Top Harry Kane picks, player props for England vs. Ghana

Harry Kane anytime goal scorer (-145)

Harry Kane to have 1 or more shots on target in the first half (-170)