Harry Kane odds, picks, player props, predictions: Best bets for England vs. Mexico in 2026 World Cup

England faces Mexico in a highly anticipated Round of 16 showdown at the 2026 World Cup on Sunday night, as England's Harry Kane looks to add to his legacy. The English captain has scored five goals already this tournament, including two within 11 minutes in the latter stages of a 2-1 win over DR Congo in the Round of 32. Mexico is playing at the Azteca for the fourth time in five matches, taking advantage of its role as a co-host. However, England is the +140 favorite to win in regulation and -138 to advance.

You can also bet on Harry Kane props, with England's star priced at +135 to score a goal on FanDuel Sportsbook and +380 to score the first goal. Kane is also priced at +850 to score two goals or more. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton.

Sutton is a former collegiate soccer player and has been SportsLine's top soccer editor since 2017. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed soccer betting decisions possible. Since 2025, Sutton has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the Premier League and Bundesliga. He's also been profitable on his Champions League picks in 2026. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Top Harry Kane picks, player props for England vs. Mexico

Harry Kane anytime goal scorer (+135)

Harry Kane to score or assist (+105)

Harry Kane 2+ shots on target (+150)

Harry Kane anytime goal scorer (+135)

Kane has been England's star for multiple World Cups now, and he is playing better than ever this year. He led the way with eight goals in eight qualifying matches to help the Three Lions secure their spot in the field. After scoring two goals in the final 25 minutes of regulation against DR Congo, Kane is brimming with confidence heading into the Round of 16.

Harry Kane to score or assist (+105)

England's all-time leading goalscorer in the World Cup is also a threat to assist, even though he has zero assists so far this tournament. Kane had three assists in five appearances during the 2022 World Cup, and he regularly contributes assists during club matches. Given the price is still plus money, Kane has value to score or assist against Mexico.

Harry Kane 2+ shots on target (+150)

Kane has been peppering opposing goalies with shots on target throughout the tournament. He had three against Croatia in the opener, two against Panama and three against DR Congo. While Mexico has been the best defensive side in the tournament, there is still plenty of value taking Kane to record a pair of shots on target at this price.