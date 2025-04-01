Harry Kane's much-discussed wait for a first major trophy might finally come to an end in a matter of weeks, though his move to Bayern Munich nearly two years ago has paid off in more ways than one, according to the forward.

Bayern's six point lead atop the Bundesliga with seven games to go makes them the heavy favorites to win the title, delivering a piece of silverware that would remove the asterisk that many have attached to his reputation as his generation's greatest goalscorer. At 31 years old, though, the search for silverware does not define his approach to the game.

"I know there's a lot of talk about the trophies and whether I finish with one trophy or 20 trophies, I don't think it'll change my mindset," Kane said in an exclusive interview with CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy. "Every day when I wake up, it's to be the best person, to be the best teammate, the best player I can be and I feel like I'm in the height of my prime right now so I want to play at the highest player whilst I feel like this for as long as possible."

Kane has long been his generation's greatest goalscorer and so his ability to translate his strong form in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur to the Bundesliga comes as little surprise. He has 33 goals in 38 games across all competitions for Bayern this season, which might feel like the same old in some ways but Kane believes his 2023 transfer has allowed him to improve as a player, especially as it pertains to competition for titles. The trophy chase this season also includes the UEFA Champions League, where they will face Inter in this month's quarterfinals as they target a spot in the May 31 final at their home stadium.

"Just competing at the highest level, in the biggest games on a consistent basis is probably what separates you from others," Kane said. "I had spells at Tottenham where I had this, where we [were] challenging at the highest level but then there was years where were weren't so I think to do it year after year and put yourself against the best – the best teams, the best defenders – and still be able to show a consistent game, I think that's been the most pleasing thing."

Kane also said Vincent Kompany, who is in the midst of his first season as Bayern's manager, has played a role in helping him improve his game.

"I think I've been really impressed with him as a tactical coach, first and foremost," Kane said. "I think the way we're playing this season with the high press, with the man-to-man pressure almost and then also with the ball, with a lot of ball possession, a lot of intensity, a lot of counterpressing is a great way to play, a really attacking style.

"I think he's always been known as a great leader whenever he's played and I think he's taken it to his coaching role. It doesn't matter who you are in this team, whether you played 500 games or you played your first game, he'll treat you the same. He'll tell you what you're doing right, what you're doing wrong and I think the players respect that. [You're] trying to improve throughout your whole career and I think I've improved in the time we've worked together already and he's added little bits to my game and that's all you can ask for so I'm really enjoying working with him."