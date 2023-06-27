Bayern Munich have entered the race to sign English striker Harry Kane from Tottenham. The German club, as per The Athletic, have submitted a formal offer to sign Kane of €70 million plus add-ons. The Bundesliga champions are looking for a new striker, after Robert Lewandowski left Bayern in the summer 2022 and was not replaced by a classic number nine over the past two transfer windows.

Former Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel has been a long time admirer of Kane, who has also drawn interest from Manchester United to become their new striker. Manchester City also tried to sign him two years ago before completing a deal for Erling Haaland the following summer. Earlier this month, The Athletic reported that Real Madrid's coach Carlo Ancelotti considered Kane as one of the strikers who could replace Karim Benzema.

Tottenham need to take a decision about Kane, as the English striker will enter his last year of contract this season. With the current agreement expiring in the summer 2024, the future of the Tottenham's star is more than in doubt.

Kane's talks over a new deal with Spurs were put on hold last season with the striker who was reportedly focused on finishing the season with Tottenham and then was ready to talk again with the English club at the end of the year. However, Spurs finished up in eight place and missed European soccer. Kane still has yet to win a trophy at the domestic or international level but in the last season he managed to break Jimmy Greaves' all time Tottenham goalscoring record (280 goals overall with Spurs). As things stand, whatever happens with Bayern this could very well be Kane's last season with Spurs. Next year, despite the fact he's an icon of the club, his future might be far away from North London.