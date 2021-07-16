Several years ago it seemed eminently possible that Harry Kane might almost end his career as a near approximation of a one club man. Set aside the early years loans to the lower tiers of English football and Kane's career might be viewed as one where he was the corner stone of an era of huge success for Tottenham.

Yet several seasons of decline have forced the England captain to the conclusion that he must leave the club if he is to win the trophies that have so far eluded him for all his individual success. Few teams can afford to match the onerous price tag Spurs will set for their talismanic striker but Kane is hoping that a gentleman's agreement with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy might smooth his path out of north London.

The latest Harry Kane transfer news

Harry Kane: numbers to know

166 goals: Kane's Premier League goal tally since making his top flight debut for the club against Newcastle United on August 18, 2012. Though he did not establish himself as a regular until the 2014-15 season no player matches that scoring return in the top flight.

Kane's Premier League goal tally since making his top flight debut for the club against Newcastle United on August 18, 2012. Though he did not establish himself as a regular until the 2014-15 season no player matches that scoring return in the top flight. 14 assists: The 27-year-old became one of only three players in Premier League history to win the Golden Boot in the same season that they led the competition for assists, joining Andrew Cole and Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink in that exclusive club. Kane had only provided 20 Premier League assists in total before last season, where he found Heung-min Son for eight of his league-leading tally.

The 27-year-old became one of only three players in Premier League history to win the Golden Boot in the same season that they led the competition for assists, joining Andrew Cole and Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink in that exclusive club. Kane had only provided 20 Premier League assists in total before last season, where he found Heung-min Son for eight of his league-leading tally. June 30, 2024: The date on which Kane's contract with Tottenham will expire. The England international agreed to the six year deal, believed to be worth nearly $300,000-a-week, in the summer of 2018. He will be approaching his 31st birthday when he becomes a free agent.

The date on which Kane's contract with Tottenham will expire. The England international agreed to the six year deal, believed to be worth nearly $300,000-a-week, in the summer of 2018. He will be approaching his 31st birthday when he becomes a free agent. 16.58 shooting goals added: During his time in the Premier League no players has added more shooting goals than Kane, according to the Opta metric which assesses the chance both of any shot being scored both before and after it has been taken. Kane's top ranking in this stat reflects a player who consistently makes the most of opportunities in front of goal.

Transfer risk factor

Those who buy Kane will do so knowing that they are unlikely to get back much of the sizeable fee Tottenham will demand to part ways with their talismanic forward. Kane will be 28 when the new season begins and as such only those who believe they can contend immediately at the highest level by adding him are seriously interested: the two Manchester clubs, Chelsea and potentially Paris Saint-Germain.

Kane's goal return has been consistently excellent but his availability has been somewhat sketchy, in two of the last three seasons he has not managed to play 30 of his side's 38 Premier League games with niggling ankle issues hampering him. Those appeared to clear up after the coronavirus-induced stoppage of the 2019-20 season gave him the rest he rarely allows himself but a slow start to Euro 2020 might raise doubts over how long he will be able to continue playing at his current level.