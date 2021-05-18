Ryan Mason says Harry Kane remains "100 percent committed" to the remainder of Tottenham's season but Spurs' interim manager has acknowledged he is in the dark over what comes next for the England international.

Kane is ready to leave the club in pursuit of the silverware that has eluded him during his time in north London. Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are said to hold an interest in the England international, who turns 28 this summer, but Spurs would be particularly loath to lose the player to a direct Premier League rival.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Tottenham have not publicly acknowledged Kane's desire to leave with a statement issued on Monday night saying that the club is focused on finishing the season "as strongly as possible", a view they insisted everyone should share with them. Spurs' pursuit for the top six finish that would secure them Europa League qualification continues on Wednesday night when they host Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Winning both their remaining fixtures would guarantee them a top six finish unless West Ham swung goal difference in their favor to a remarkable degree and Kane will start for Mason's side.

"He feels fine, looking forward to tomorrow," Mason said of Kane. "He's going to be 100 percent committed. I'm looking forward to seeing him play, in our beautiful stadium, in front of our fans. So we're excited about tomorrow.

"He starts tomorrow. Because he's our best striker, and one of the best strikers in the world. I've said all along the facts are that I'm here for the next two games. And that's my main focus, on putting a team out and preparing a football team, to win those games of football. And hopefully tomorrow we can do that, with Harry at the front, and hopefully has an influence on the game."

Mason, who has been leading the club on an interim basis since Jose Mourinho's sacking last month, did his best to dodge a question that threatens to dominate conversations around Tottenham for the remainder of this season and into the summer. He consistently labelled suggestions that Kane had asked to leave the club as "speculation" and said he was not aware of the top scorer having asked to leave.

Kane and Mason are close friends who both broke into the team under Mauricio Pochettino. "I speak to Harry pretty much every day," the latter said. "Before I got this job, I spoke to Harry pretty much every day.

"He's excited, along with me, about tomorrow. Our only discussions have been about the game tomorrow, about the game at the weekend against Wolves. He's excited. We're all excited. We want to play in front of our fans. It's a home game in the Premier League, and we know the importance of it. We're looking forward to tomorrow."

Spurs are set to welcome 10,000 supporters to their new stadium after coronavirus restrictions were eased in the United Kingdom on Monday. There may be some tension around the ground with fans having voiced their displeasure over the stewardship of chairman Daniel Levy following the club's involvement in the proposed breakaway Super League.

However Mason expects a warm reception for Kane and the rest of the Spurs squad at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. "They'll love seeing him play. He loves the club, he's been at the club from a very young age, he's come through the system. I'm sure the fans are excited to be there tomorrow, the lucky ones, and see Harry play as well."