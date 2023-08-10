Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich have agreed a deal in principle of over $110 million for England international striker Harry Kane, according to The Athletic and the player has given a green light to the move. The 30-year-old has one year left on his current contract with Spurs.

Kane is already Tottenham's all-time top scorer with 280 goals across all competitions and the Three Lions captain has been linked with Manchester United and Manchester City in recent years. The man from Walthamstow has been the subject of speculation over the past few years given Spurs' slide away from UEFA club competitions.

Kane saw a number of Bayern bids knocked back by the London club's chairman Daniel Levy this summer but an agreement in principle was finally reached Thursday with the player's decision reportedly seeing him choose Bavaria. Tottenham were always reluctant to lose their prolific marksman to domestic rivals which is why United and City interest was rebuffed.

However, Kane would be a free agent next year if he does not move on now. Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou was keen to keep the team's talisman and he even featured in a friendly against Shakhtar Donetsk last weekend.

Kane, a three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner, has 213 league goals and is just 48 shy of breaking Alan Shearer's record tally. Also England's leading scorer with 58 goals, Kane is hungry for major silverware with club and country which Bayern have a strong tradition of winning in Germany as well as Europe.

Now led by former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, the Bavarian giants have 33 Bundesliga titles to their name and 11-time consecutive defending German champions. Six UCL and 20 DFB Pokal titles will also speak strongly to Kane who craves success as he hits 30 with Bayern yet to truly replace the prolific Robert Lewandowski since his departure.