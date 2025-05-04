Harry Kane's long wait for a major trophy for club or country is finally over. Bayern Munich officially won the Bundesliga title on Sunday, their first in two years, with two games to spare in the domestic campaign. Bayern tied 3-3 with RB Leipzig on Saturday, falling just short of claiming the trophy on that day, but Bayer Leverkusen's 2-2 draw with Freiburg on Sunday means that Vincent Kompany's side have an eight-point lead over second place, enough to call time on the title race.

While it will not be the first time several Bayern players will collect Bundesliga winners' medals, this marks the first team accolade in Kane's career. He moved to Bayern in the summer of 2023 after nearly a decade as a first-team regular at his boyhood club Tottenham Hotspur, but he joined the German side in the search for more minutes in the UEFA Champions League and trophies. He was part of last season's Bayern team that went trophyless for the first time in more than a decade, but the team's fortunes changed this time around.

Kane's career has been defined by the trophy chase in a lot of ways, but as the 31-year-old told CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy last month, it had little bearing on his mindset – and perhaps also on his reputation as the greatest goalscorer of his generation.

"I know there's a lot of talk about the trophies and whether I finish with one trophy or 20 trophies, I don't think it'll change my mindset," Kane said. "Every day when I wake up, it's to be the best person, to be the best teammate, the best player I can be and I feel like I'm in the height of my prime right now so I want to play at the highest player whilst I feel like this for as long as possible."

As Kane and company celebrate in Munich, here's a by-the-numbers look at the England captain's journey to his first major title.

1: Number of second-place league finishes

Kane has not consistently been on teams that have been part of title races, but he was once part of a group that finished second in the table – and it was not last season's Bayern team. It was actually the 2016-17 Tottenham Hotspur team coached by Mauricio Pochettino, who were a step behind a dominant Chelsea that season but enjoyed one of the team's best seasons in recent memory.

2: Number of losses in major international tournament finals

Kane's trophy chase was not limited to the club game – he has been a key player for a talented England team over the years, but has fallen short with this group on a couple of notable occasions. England reached the final of the Euros in 2021 and 2024 but fell short, first to Italy at London's Wembley Stadium and then to Spain at Berlin's Olympiastadion.

3: Number of losses in cup finals for club

The 31-year-old also got close to winning cups at the club level but was amongst the runners-up on three occasions, and again, none of those occasions were with Bayern. Spurs lost in the 2015 and 2021 EFL Cup finals and also in the 2019 Champions League final, that time falling to Liverpool at Madrid's Metropolitano Stadium in another major achievement during the Pochettino years.

8: Number of Golden Boot awards won

Kane's long journey to win accolades with a team was in stark contrast to his individual exploits. He has won seven Golden Boot awards across five competitions, three times in the Premier League (2015-16, 2016-17, 2020-21), last season in the Bundesliga and the Champions League and then during the 2018 World Cup and 2024 Euros. He is likely to add another this season since he currently has 24 goals in the Bundesliga, five ahead of Leverkusen's Patrick Schick with two games to go.

447: Total goals scored

Another example of Kane's goalscoring might – he has 358 so far at the senior levels for club and country, a number that will undoubtedly increase over the next few years as long as he stays fit.

694: Total games played

Kane has waited nearly 600 games to win his first title, but one final method of illustrating his attacking prowess – he has scored in 64% of the games he's played in for club and country at senior levels, an impressive feat.