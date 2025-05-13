The 2024-25 UEFA Champions League final will be the first ever official meeting between PSG and Inter, as the two sides will face each other for the first time in their history in the most important game of the season for both teams. The final, which will take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich on May 31, will be the first official meeting between the French champions and the Nerazzurri, even if the pair have faced off six times in friendly matches over the past years. After the incredible semifinals between Inter and Barcelona, the Nerazzurri were able to knock out Hansi Flick's side and will meet the team coached by Luis Enrique, after PSG won in the two-legged semifinals against Arsenal.

How to watch the Champions League final, odds

Date : Saturday, May 31 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Saturday, May 31 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany

: Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Odds: Paris Saint-Germain +105; Draw +240; Inter +270

The last meeting

Inter will play their seventh Champions League final in their history (three wins and three defeats) while PSG have only played one Champions League final so far, losing to Bayern Munich in the 2020 edition and will play again in the final for the second time in their history. Before, Inter and PSG met six times, but only during preseason tours and friendlies. The last time it happened was at the beginning of the 2023-24 season, when the Nerazzurri won 2-1 with the goals scored by Sebastiano Esposito and Stefano Sensi in Japan.