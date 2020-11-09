Fiorentina have decided to part company with Giuseppe Iachini and replaced him with Cesare Prandelli as an interim solution.

La Viola are 12th in the Serie A table with eight points from seven matches and just one win from their last six league games.

Iachini led the two-time Italian champions to 10th place last season in a difficult campaign but has been unable to push the team on this term and has also had to deal with the acrimonious departure of Federico Chiesa to Juventus on an initial loan deal.

Fiorentina's official statement paid tribute to the 56-year-old's efforts and recognised the challenging circumstances he contended with since taking over last December.

"Fiorentina announce Giuseppe Iachini has been replaced by Cesare Prandelli as the team's head coach," said the club. "Iachini had to manage a particularly difficult situation during the last season. In a very complicated general context, he managed to raise the team to 10th in the championship.

"Unfortunately, after a careful and scrupulous analysis of the start of this new season and the results obtained to date, the club believes that the best solution is to dismiss the current coach."

Fiorentina then went on to welcome Prandelli back to the club after a successful initial spell between 2005-10, which included Champions League qualification and a UEFA Cup semi-final, before four years in charge of Italy's national team -- reaching the Euro 2012 final.

"The President and the entire Viola board wish to express their gratitude to Iachini and all of his staff for the commitment and professionalism they have shown since their arrival," the club said. "We wish him the best professional success for his career.

"La Viola chose Prandelli as his successor, who has already inextricably linked his career as a coach to the purple colours, leading Fiorentina from 2005 to 2010, a period during which he qualified twice for the Champions League and reached a semi-final of the UEFA cup."

Fiorentina added that Prandelli's first day of work at Stadio Artemio Franchi will be Tuesday, when he will meet the current crop of players at the Centro Sportivo Davide Astori.

President Rocco Commisso also added a personal note of thanks to Iachini and welcomed Prandelli.

"First of all, I want to personally thank Iachini, a capable and determined coach, who, in the most difficult moment of last season, dragged and led the team, with his work, his dedication and his character.

"Unfortunately, the current results require a change of technical guidance, but my esteem and gratitude to the man and the professional remain entirely unchanged.

"I also want to give my personal welcome to Mister Prandelli. We believe that his skills, his professional history and his humanity, recognised and appreciated by the world of football, make him the most suitable person to sit on the purple bench."

Prandelli's first competitive fixture back in charge of Fiorentina will be at home to Benevento after the current international break.