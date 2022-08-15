After coming up seven points short of a title run and finishing third during the 2021-22 Serie A season, Napoli opens its 2022-23 campaign on Monday against Hellas Verona on Paramount+. The home side earned its third consecutive finish in the top half of the Italian Serie A table with 53 points to finish ninth a season ago. Napoli won 2-1 in Verona last season and Hellas Verona already suffered a disappointing 4-1 defeat in Coppa Italia action against Serie B side Bari to kick off its season. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in Verona, Italy is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. The latest Hellas Verona vs. Napoli odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Napoli as the +111 favorite on the 90-minute money line, with Hellas Verona as the +235 underdog. A draw is priced at +255 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Monday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Hellas Verona vs. Napoli

Hellas Verona vs. Napoli date: Monday, August 15

Hellas Verona vs. Napoli time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Hellas Verona vs. Napoli live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Napoli vs. Hellas Verona

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton also has been on a roll with his Serie A best bets since the start of 2022, going 36-20 in his last 56 picks, returning more than $1,300 for $100 bettors.

For Hellas Verona vs. Napoli, Sutton is backing Napoli to get the win on the 90-minute money line for a +111 payout. After falling up short in their quest for a title last season, Napoli is reportedly listening to offers for star forward Victor Osimhen, but the talented Nigerian striker remains the focal point of the squad's attack and figures to be a central figure on Monday.

Osimhen scored both goals in an away win over Hellas Verona last season and finished the year with 14 Serie A goals in just 27 matches. He also had four goals in five UEFA Europa League matches, and Napoli will need even more productivity if he stays to be a factor in the title race. Napoli will face a Hellas Verona defense that conceded more goals (59) than any other top-half side in Serie A last season.

