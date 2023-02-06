Even at full-strength, Hellas Verona would likely enter its match against SS Lazio on Paramount+ as a sizable underdog. As it stands, the Gialloblu will be without several of their regular players and will be short-handed against the fourth place Lazio in their Italian Serie A match on Monday. That makes the mountain that much harder to climb against a Lazio side that hasn't lost a league match in more than a month. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+, which you can try FREE for one week.

Kickoff from Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium in Verona is set for 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday. The latest Lazio vs. Hellas Verona odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Lazio as the +102 favorites (risk $100 to win $102) on the 90-minute money line, with Verona as the +270 underdogs. A draw is priced at +240 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Hellas Verona vs. Lazio date: Monday, February 6

Hellas Verona vs. Lazio time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Italian Serie A picks for Verona vs. Lazio

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Lazio vs. Hellas Verona, Sutton is picking the match to finish under the 2.5-goal total at a -130 payout. Simply put, neither team gives itself a significant opportunity to score many goals relative to other clubs in Serie A. Although Lazio is a top-four team in the table, it has only made the 12th-most touches in opponents' attacking thirds this season. As expected, Hellas Verona has been even less threatening, and has made the third-fewest touches in the attacking area.

That trend, in conjunction with the fact that Lzaio has had the best keeper in Serie A this season, further limits the overall scoring potential in the match. Ivan Provedel has the highest save percentage in the league (76.9%), the most clean sheets (11), and only seen 65 shots on target. Meanwhile, Verona will be without forward Thomas Henry (16 matches, 13 starts) and midfielder Miguel Veloso (15 matches, 10 starts), further diminishing an already weak attack.

"Under 2.5 goals have been scored in seven of Hellas Verona's last eight league games, including each of the last five," Sutton told SportsLine. "Under 2.5 goals have also been scored in four of Lazio's last five matches across all competitions, and they've mustered just one shot on target in each of their last two contests."

