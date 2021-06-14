The UEFA European Championships is in full swing, but this summer is also an important moment for the future of several key players. Because the transfer market is in its most delicate and early days, especially coming off a turbulent season impacted by the pandemic, we are just now starting to see the strategies behind many clubs. And some players are beginning to express doubts over their long-term outlook with their current team with an eye open toward their next possible destination. What will happen for the future of these stars? Here are 10 players to keep an eye on on the pitch at the Euros ... and on the transfer market, because anything can happen.

1. Jadon Sancho

Manchester United, a year removed from being one step away from bringing Sancho back to Manchester, have been negotiating with Borussia Dortmund for days. The request from the German club is for €95 million (roughly $115.23 million) and the parties involved are also discussing payment installments and the structure of the add-ons. The agreement on personal terms until June 2026 has already been reached, and now Manchester United must find an agreement with Borussia Dortmund if they really want to lock up Sancho for the upcoming season.

2. Gianluigi Donnarumma

The goalkeeper leaves AC Milan as a free agent and will become a new Paris Saint-Germain player in the coming days. The agreement reached between the two sides will last until 2026. Medical examinations are scheduled after the Italy-Switzerland match on Wednesday before pen is put to paper for signatures on the contract. Donnarumma will play for PSG and join Keylor Navas for one of the strongest goalkeeping units in the world.

3. Kylian Mbappé

As admitted by the French star, there is still no decision made on his future. Negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain go on and club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has expressed his desire to keep Mbappé at all costs, but there is still no complete agreement. Real Madrid have the dream of buying him, this summer or next.

4. Harry Kane

Kane's will is to participate in the Champions League right away, regardless of Tottenham's new plans. For his part, president Daniel Levy wants to keep Kane at all costs and will also try with the new director of football, Fabio Paratici, who has just arrived from Juventus. Manchester City are the team that is insisting most of all on Kane as their top transfer priority.

5. Hakan Çalhanoğlu

Another possible luxury free agent. Possible, because AC Milan are still insisting to keep him and extend his contract with a proposal of €4 million net per year. Çalhanoğlu will decide soon, as he is among the protagonists of the Euros with Turkey. Atlético Madrid have their eyes on him as an alternative to Rodrigo de Paul of Udinese, their real first target.

6. Memphis Depay

Barcelona are working on the final details after improving their offer for Memphis in recent days. The club is confident and optimistic about the purchase of Depay who will leave Olympique Lyonnais as a free agent. Both sides are "close" to an agreement as Ronald Koeman remains directly involved in obtaining the green light from his fellow Dutch player.

7. Olivier Giroud

Chelsea have extended Giroud's contract until 2022 thanks to an automatic clause already valid since April. AC Milan are the team most interested in Giroud, as are some Premier League clubs. The Italian club, however, would buy him only if Chelsea let him leave for free, having already prepared a contract until 2023 to offer to Giroud.

8. Manuel Locatelli

Locatelli is a starter in Roberto Mancini's Italian squad in the Euros, as his star continues to rise following a fantastic season in Serie A with Sassuolo. Juventus want to sign Locatelli because Massimiliano Allegri considers him perfect for his midfield, but some top foreign clubs have already requested it. We should keep an eye on this situation because it has all the potentials of some surprises. The price is set at €40 million (roughly $48.52 million).

9. Gareth Bale

Since making his return as Real Madrid manager following the departure of club legend Zinedine Zidane, Carlo Ancelotti has always expressed nice words about Bale, who is now on the pitch with Wales at the Euros. Real will reunite with Bale's agent to get some clarity on his future. Tottenham will also have to make a decision together with the new manager, as Bale is waiting and is not planning to retire as rumors emerged in Spain.

10. Aaron Ramsey

Ramsey's experience at Juventus is now over. The Wales midfielder wants to change clubs, and some suitors have been activated in the Premier League but have yet to make an official offer to Juventus. Certainly, Ramsey will seek a change of scenery after two difficult seasons in Italy.