We're approaching extremely important weeks for the transfer market as the club season is set to start a little early to make way for the winter World Cup in Qatar. Manchester United have not yet completed any signings for new manager Erik ten Hag, but Frenkie de Jong is still being prioritized, with an opening bid of €60 million, plus €10 million add-ons, turned down by Barcelona nearly two weeks ago. The club is ready to improve its proposal, so this could be an important week for United. Meanwhile, Liverpool recently completed their third signing with Scottish fullback Calvin Ramsay, who leaves Aberdeen to sign a five-year contract with a fee of approximately €7 million.

But what are the next moves to be completed? Let's take a look:

Gunners eye Jesus after Vieira

Arsenal remain very active with Fabio Vieira as the first signing of the summer. Porto will receive €35 million, plus add-ons, for the Portuguese midfielder, while Gabriel Jesus is Arsenal's priority as new striker.

The 25-year-old forward has scored double-digit goals in his last five seasons with City, but last season's 13 goals were his lowest output since scoring seven in his first campaign. But that amount came in just 11 games after his move from Palmeiras.

At the moment, Eddie Nketiah is the man in attack for Mikel Arteta after scoring 10 goals this past season. Alexandre Lacazette left the club on a free transfer and returned to Lyon.

Mané bids farewell Liverpool

Sadio Mané will say goodbye to the Premier League this week. The agreement between Liverpool and FC Bayern has been reached for €32 million, plus add-ons, in a deal that could reach in the upwards of €40 million. Mané will sign a three-year contract with medical tests to be completed on Tuesday.

The Reds already have his replacement after signing Benfica's rising superstar striker Darwin Núñez.

Chelsea ready to loan Lukaku and add American

Chelsea are prepared to let Romelu Lukaku go back to Inter Milan on a loan deal, while the final loan fee agreement is negotiated with new contacts this week. The Blues also want a goalkeeper for the future and the name is Gabriel Slonina -- the American goalkeeper, born in 2004, is close to joining Chelsea. Chicago Fire are expected to receive an offer soon with the negotiation set to proceed in the next few days That said, the plan would be to have Slonina remain in Chicago on loan at least until December to finish up the Major League Soccer season.

Cucurella and Phillips on Man City's radar

While Barcelona continue to work on Robert Lewandowski as a priority signing, Manchester City are negotiating for Brighton & Hove Albion's Marc Cucurella as the new left back and Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips as a top option for the midfield. Offers will soon arrive to open negotiations as they look to bolster an already stacked squad. The club signed arguably the world's top young striker this summer in Erling Haaland.

PSG after Vitinha and Sanches

Players are coming to Paris Saint-Germain after the arrival of Luis Campos as new director. Vitinha is ready to sign a five-year contract after a €40 million deal with Porto, while Renato Sanches of Lille is the next big target to rebuild the midfield. There will be no Paul Pogba as he's destined for a Juventus comeback. And who will the manager be? The big favorite to replace Mauricio Pochettino remains Nice's Christophe Galtier, despite the Zinedine Zidane dream always on the club's mind.

The 55-year-old Galtier won the Coupe de la Ligue with Saint-Etienne in 2013, he led Lille to the Ligue 1 crown in 2021, and he got Nice to the Coupe de France final this past season.