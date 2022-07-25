The transfer market is entering a decisive moment as we inch closer to the start of the league season. There are key weeks ahead for the Premier League clubs as they remain busy looking for ways to improve the squad. Let's break down the latest news and notes of the week:

Chelsea and Barcelona battle for Kounde

Chelsea thought they were completing Jules Koundé deal following their Kalidou Koulibaly signing and bringing in another center back for Thomas Tuchel to deploy. Then came Barcelona. As things stand, Barcelona and Kounde have agreed to personal terms with Sevilla's center back and are now working on their bid. Chelsea, meanwhile, are getting tired of waiting and could move on soon if a deal isn't reached in the near future.

Arsenal face Tielemans decision, City eye left back

Arsenal will soon decide on Youri Tielemans as their next target after completing the £30 million negotiation for Oleksandr Zinchenko. Manchester City need a new left back and Marc Cucurella is Pep Guardiola's priority. Cucurella only wants to play for Man City as negotiations will continue in the coming days after Brighton turned down the club's first offer.

Ronaldo still wants out of Man United

Manchester United are waiting to decide the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag has no doubts about wanting him to stay and wants to meet and talk to Ronaldo and try to change his mind. But, Jorge Mendes remains active on the market to find a new club for the Portuguese star, who, those close to the super agent assure, will push until the end of August to find a solution that satisfies Ronaldo and Man United, despite the club continuing to insist that he is not for sale.

No Bellingham for Liverpool this summer

Liverpool have no chance to turn their Jude Bellingham dream deal into reality this summer because Borussia Dortmund consider him untouchable right now. Any Bellingham transfers will have to wait until another transfer window as far as Dortmund are concerned.

Juventus prioritize Morata

In Italy, Juventus still think of Alvaro Morata as priority signing after Paul Pogba, Gleison Bremer and Angel Di Maria. The forward, who played in Turin last season on loan, is currently an Atletico Madrid player

Barcelona want to add more, Real Madrid look to trim squad

And take a look at Barcelona. While Real Madrid are focused on departures, Barça do not want to stop and are looking for a new center back after Robert Lewandowski, Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen and Raphinha. While the focus might be Kounde right now, if that doesn't work they will continue to work out elsewhere. They remain a work in progress.

Bayern add Tel, PSG close on Mukiele

But there are two market variables that will soon become key. Bayern Munich are binging in Mathys Tyl from Rennes for a medical on Monday and will focus next on Konrad Laimer after signing Matthijs de Ligt. Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain have no interest in Ronaldo and Luis Campos wants Mukiele from Leipzig and Gonçalo Ramos from Benfica. No longer does PSG want just stars, but also many less heralded talents from other the top clubs.