

Top priority for Barca's new prez

One of the priorities at Barcelona for president-elect Joan Laporta will be the renewal of Ousmane Dembele's contract. The winger, who scored two goals in the past three games played, was contacted by Liverpool as well as Juventus last summer. Manchester United also monitored his situation once the Jadon Sancho affair ended. Barca even received loan proposals for Dembele, but they have refused at every turn. The issue at hand is that the club has a choice to make given that his contract expires in June 2022. Will they find an agreement for the renewal of his deal or will they sell him in the summer to avoid a lame duck season? Of course, Barca will talk to his agents to find a solution.



Real await Ramos, Vazquez

Staying in Spain, Real Madrid, meanwhile, are waiting for a response from Lucas Vazquez as well as Sergio Ramos. Both negotiations are still open. The last word belongs to the players but club president Florentino Perez is working on it personally. Luka Modric, on the other hand, will certainly extend his contract with Real for another year.



Bayern won't join Haaland sweepstakes

There is one less competitor in the race for Norwegian phenom Erling Haaland -- and it's the team he scored a brace against over the weekend. His agent Mino Raiola has assured that 10 clubs can afford the Borussia Dortmund striker, of course Bayern Munich was included among the 10, but the reality is that the German club is not thinking of making an offer for Haaland in the summer of 2021. As long as Robert Lewandowski is in the squad, Bayern do not intend to bid for Haaland, who has every intention of being an everyday starter and not a reserve. For what it's worth, Haaland has expressed his happiness at Dortmund, who might be on the outside looking in for the Champions League next season, and awaits the summer to make final decisions.



City scouting Locatelli

Manchester City are at the center of the rumor mill for Sassuolo and Italy defensive midfielder Manuel Locatelli, who is doing excellent things in Serie A. He's a quality player who grew up in the AC Milan youth sector and today protagonist at Sassuolo and a great admirer of Italian national team manager Roberto Mancini. But the reality is different: Manchester City are scouting Locatelli as a potential talent, but there are no real negotiations or offers received from Sassuolo and nothing advanced for Locatelli at Man City at the moment. The price tag set by the Italian club is €40 million (roughly $48 million) and the big Serie A clubs are watching him, with Juventus likely in pole position.



United not in talks with Calhanoglu

There are no negotiations between Manchester United and Hakan Calhanoglu, whose priority is the negotiation with AC Milan for the renewal of his contract which will expire in June. There was another meeting over the past week and AC Milan is getting closer to Calhanoglu's economic demands.



Spurs uncertain on Bale