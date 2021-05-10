

Cavani stays put at United

Edinson Cavani has signed his contract extension with Manchester United, sources tell CBS Sports, with an announcement expected to come soon from the club. Cavani, 34, accepted the offer after the United board and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer were pushing to keep him. His new deal will pay him the same salary as last season and will expire June 2022, which gives him an opportunity to play Champions League football and decide his future at the end of next season. Boca Juniors were offering a two-year contract, but ultimately Cavani gave his current club the priority for one more season.





Neymar details, Florenzi future, more

The signature has finally arrived. Neymar has extended his contract with Paris Saint-Germain until June 2025, with an option for one more year that can only be activated from 2022 onwards. The verbal agreement was made back in February, and confirmed by PSG over the weekend. Neymar will earn around €30 million per season. Now, the club will have to decide on the future of Alessandro Florenzi. They're not keen on bringing him back, which could open up for a return to AS Roma after a year on loan. Meanwhile, Julian Draxler has accepted to sign a new contract with PSG until June 2024, after manager Mauricio Pochettino made a push for him to stay.





Mourinho contract details

Speaking of Roma, the great news is the return of José Mourinho. The decisive impact for this deal was the sporting director of Roma Thiago Pinto, The fellow Portuguese was determined to hire him as the perfect coach for a long-term project. Mourinho will earn €7 million net per year until 2024, but in the first season alone Tottenham will add €9 million as agreed to reach a total of €16 million. There is no Isco in his list of transfer targets, despite the rumors from Italy.



Allegri considered if Zidane leaves

Another coach who will have to decide his future is Zinedine Zidane. He is now focused only on La Liga with Real Madrid, but at the end of the season he will give a definitive answer. Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez has decided to wait for Zidane's answer. If he wants to stay, Real will be happy to keep him. Otherwise there will be a list of three coaches already selected, including former Juventus and Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri, who is adored by club.



Chelsea contract negotiations

Chelsea will soon meet Jorginho's agent to discuss the contract expiring in June 2023. The 29-year-old midfielder would like to stay after being close to Atletico Madrid and Juventus a year ago. The two sides are set to begin negotiations. Meanwhile, Thiago Silva, 36, is getting closer to the agreement to stay at Chelsea for another season. He is highly appreciated by everyone in the club, including manager Thomas Tuchel.



Liverpool's agenda includes van Dijk, Fabinho

Liverpool, on the other hand, will soon open negotiations with Virgil van Dijk to extend his current contract, a long-time promise made to the Dutch defender to keep him again. Fabinho's name is also on the agenda because Liverpool intend to review his contract, two priorities for manager Jurgen Klopp.



Aguero-Messi pairing in the works?