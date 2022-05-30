The 2021-2022 European season ended with Real Madrid as Champions League winners, and now we are entering the most exciting months of the transfer market. Los Blancos will work immediately on several fronts after having missed out on Kylian Mbappé. Luka Modric has signed his new contract until June 30, 2023, as the Croatian will remain in Madrid, but Marcelo has confirmed his decision to leave the club in the coming days without extending the contract. Discussions with Vinicius Junior will soon begin to negotiate a new contract through the summer of 2028 after the Brazilian was decisive in the Champions League final with his winning goal. He is considered untouchable by the club.

Latest on for Champions League finalists

Real Madrid are also preparing to announce the acquisition of Antonio Rudiger -- his deal is already signed and completed. Meanwhile, AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni is the main target as new midfielder. Talks have been ongoing between the two sides as Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool remain interested. Expect this to be an important week. Liverpool have lost the UCL final and they received another negative bit news when Sadio Mané announced his intent to leave the club. The Senegalese star will not wait for his contract to expire in June 2023 and will leave this summer. FC Bayern are interested and soon Mané and his representatives will embark on the most important stages of the negotiation process.

Lewandowski says he wants out of Bayern

Robert Lewandowski is waiting to understand the club's decision for his future, but nothing has changed in his plans. The Polish striker wants to leave Bayern Munich, and he said as much on Monday while with his national team.

"My era at Bayern is over. I don't see any possibility to continue playing for this club anymore," Lewandowski said in a press conference ahead of the team's Nations League match with Wales on Wednesday.

Barcelona await him with a three-year contract that has been ready for weeks. It's up to the two clubs now to get it done.

Conte set to stay at Spurs and add Perisic

Antonio Conte will not leave the Premier League as he has chosen to stay at Tottenham after reaching Champions League qualification over rivals Arsenal. Conte, who joined Spurs in November, expects his squad to get better this summer. This week, Croatian winger Ivan Perisic will arrive in London to sign a two-year contract as a free agent after having rejected Inter Milan's renewal proposal. Spurs will soon have two new signings, Perisic and then Fraser Forster as new backup goalkeeper to replace Pierluigi Gollini.

AC Milan set to add depth at forward

Finally, Divock Origi will soon make his way to Serie A in Italy. The Belgian striker has left Liverpool on a free transfer and will soon sign with AC Milan. Origi will soon be in Italy for medicals and then the official announcement of his transfer to the Serie A champions.

AC Milan will be hoping their latest acquisition from the Premier League can deliver just like Olivier Giroud did after the Frenchman scored 14 goals in his first season and was huge to the team's title-winning campaign.

Origi has 41 goals in 175 games for Liverpool but has found minutes hard to come by in Liverpool's star-studded attack.