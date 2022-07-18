Expect some movement in the market for defenders as an incredible domino effect is underway in the European transfer market impacting many clubs, many stars and a huge number of central defenders. Let's get right into the details in this week's notebook:

Bayern crossing the finish line on de Ligt deal

Bayern Munich hope to sign Matthijs de Ligt real soon. It would be a fantastic deal considering the loss of Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona. There is a verbal agreement between de Ligt and Bayern on a five-year contract as negotiations with Juventus proceed after a new offer in the €75 million range, with add-ons included.

Italian market updates as Juve seek de Ligt replacement

And so with the potential departure of de Ligt, Juventus will have to find a new defender with Gabriel Magalhaes and Pau Torres among the names on the list, while Inter Milan want to fend off Juve and land Brazilian center back Bremer from Torino as soon as possible. Keep an eye also on Napoli, who are interested in Abdou Diallo from PSG and Kim Min-jae from Fenerbahçe; but AC Milan will be soon on the market for a centre back too, as Japhet Tanganga out of Tottenham Hotspur could be among their list of options.

Updates on PSG, Man City and Chelsea

Paris Saint-Germain are another factor in the chase for defenders. Milan Skriniar is a top target for manager Luis Campos, but Inter Milan want at least €65 million. Meanwhile, Presnel Kimpembe could leave Paris because Chelsea want to add one or two center backs after signing Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli for €40 million. A first bid by the Blues for Kimpembé is ready as the negotiation progresses. Meanwhile, Manchester City do not want to let Nathan Ake leave despite a verbal agreement reached with the Blues.

As a result, Chelsea will remain attentive to the situation of Jules Kounde, the French star from Sevilla who is also at top of the list for Xavi's Barcelona. Whichever club €65 million will be able to sign Kounde in the next few days. Should Chelsea sign two defenders, Lewi Colwill will be destined to leave for another Premier League side, with Everton and Southampton as top targets.

Man United dip into Ajax well

Meanwhile, Manchester United will no longer be part of this domino effect, as they have completed the Lisandro Martinez deal from Ajax for €57 million, plus €10 million add-ons. Erik ten Hag has his third signing as he dipped into the Ajax well and awaits the final decision of fellow Dutchman Frenkie de Jong at Barcelona.