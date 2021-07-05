This summer's UEFA European Championships has revealed many surprises, confirmed much that we already knew and also displayed many protagonists on the transfer market. Top players like Memphis Depay, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Georginio Wijnaldum and Jadon Sancho moved to new clubs during the Euros, important deals that were not held back by international competition. But it does not end there, because it will soon be time for others who are still involved in the Euro 2020 matches to make key decisions that could impact the trajectory of their careers moving forward. Let's provide some updates on five star semifinalists who may soon have news.

1. Harry Kane

The English star striker has resumed scoring in an extraordinary way. Tottenham's new football director Fabio Paratici said: "Our goal is to keep Harry Kane. An extraordinary player, we still want him with us." Manchester City's £100 million offer was rejected by chairman Daniel Levy who has no intention of giving up on Kane. Tottenham want to hold him back but City are determined to try again.

2. Jack Grealish

Aston Villa hope to renew his contract, but there is still no definitive agreement. Everything will be decided after Euro 2020 ends. Manchester City are incredibly interested, but they will not be able to buy both Kane and Grealish. Once the tournament is over it will soon be time for choices. Pep Guardiola considers him a perfect player for his City and an important investment, while Aston Villa remain committed to keeping him.

3. Manuel Locatelli

Locatelli has been extraordinary so far during Italy's run to the semis, and it seems certain he will soon leave Sassuolo. Juventus are the front-runner in the race for the midfielder though Arsenal are also involved. Although the Gunners say they have not yet made an official bid for the 23-year-old midfielder, Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali told Sky Italia last week that the club did receive an "important" bid from the London club. Locatelli gives priority to the Bianconeri because it has always been his dream to play for Juventus and play in the Champions League as he always wanted. Arsenal meanwhile wait, hoping that the situation will get complicated because there is still no agreement between Juve and Sassuolo. The price, however, is clear. It will take €40 million to get a deal done.

4. Mikkel Damsgaard

Sampdoria paid €7 million for this 21-year-old just over a year ago. Today he is worth at least €35 million after an extraordinary Euros with Denmark. He scores, assists and brings quality. Tottenham had scouted him for a long time in recent months but there are no offers or advanced negotiations. Milan have always appreciated Damsgaard, but it is not an easy deal with Sampdoria. And who knows if some foreign club will truly come knocking at Sampdoria's door. His future is uncertain, but one thing is clear: Perhaps no player has improved their stock more over the course of this summer's tournament than the Danish midfield maestro.

5. Pau Torres

The Spanish defender's release clause presents an opportunity for many clubs. Pau will be free to leave Villarreal for €65 million, not €50 million as rumored by Spain in recent days. Manchester United have included him on their list for months alongside bigger names like Real Madrid's Raphael Varane as an appreciated center back. Even the top Spanish clubs are attentive to his situation. Many teams feel like it could be an interesting opportunity.