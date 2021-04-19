CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano is here to bring you all the latest news and notes from the world of soccer transfers, coaching moves and more. Last week we looked at the latest on Harry Kane wanting out of Spurs, Edinson Cavani's future at Manchester United and a possible Zlatan Ibrahimovic extension. While news of the Super League may be dominating the headlines this week, there's still a lot else going on across Europe. From Hansi Flick planning on leaving Bayern, to Neymar planning on extending at PSG, the football world marches on. Here. We. Go.

Flick to leave Bayern Munich for Germany

The time has come for the big change at Bayern Munich. Hansi Flick has announced his decision to leave the club at the end of the season. There have been many problems with the board after the extraordinary victories of a year ago. For this, Flick will leave and he will become the new coach of the German National Team after the Euros, when Joachim Low leaves the job.



In his place, Bayern will now begin the search for the new manager: Julian Nagelsmann is the favorite but the negotiations with RB Leipzig will be very difficult, also because there is no release clause in his contract.

Neymar contract extension looms

"I am convinced that Neymar will stay here for a long time." PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi said this after advancing in the Champions League. An important goal on which PSG are focusing: the agreement with Neymar has already been reached in terms of salary, a huge bonus will be included in case of victory in the Champions League. Only his signing is awaited as soon as possible, PSG has already planned the official announcement, however, waiting for Neymar to conclude the affair.

Meanwhile, the club board has planned negotiations with Everton for Moise Kean. The Italian striker is on loan without a buy option, PSG want to keep him and Everton are open to the sale of Kean in case of a good offer, his current valuation is € 50 million. And pay attention to young talents, because Paris Saint-Germain will soon offer a new contract also to the young talent born in 2003 Xavi Simons, already making his debut in Ligue1, midfielder assisted by Mino Raiola and raised in Barcelona.

Liverpool chase Konate

In England, however, Liverpool continue to work on the Ibrahima Konaté deal. The RB Leipzig defender is the first choice for the defense, one of the top targets but there is still no agreement. Leipzig want the full payment of the release clause to sell Konaté, just under €40 million. Liverpool would offer the defender a 5-year contract, but there is still no final agreement.

Manchester City to sign young Brazilian star

Manchester City are already at the signing stage instead for the young Brazilian gem Kayky, author of a fantastic goal with Fluminense in recent days. Born in 2003, Kayky is a real talent and since February Man City have taken steps to buy him. It will cost €10 million plus add-ons, a percentage of future resale will be included and the player will only arrive in England in June 2023, when he turns 18.

Tottenham yet to decide on Lloris

Still no decision taken by Tottenham on the goalkeeper. Hugo Lloris is waiting to understand what the club will want to do. While there is no confirmation of the rumors about Wojciech Szczesny circulated in Italy, the Juventus goalkeeper is not a Tottenham target and he will not be in the summer.

Modric set to extend with Real Madrid

From Spain, on the other hand, confirmations arrive on what we had anticipated on CBS Sports: Luka Modric will remain at Real Madrid, his contract until June 2022 has been signed and soon there will be the official announcement. Modric will not leave and will be part of Real also next season. Barcelona are negotiating for three contract renewals: Riqui Puig and Oscar Mingueza will soon have a new agreement until 2023 because the extension clauses will be triggered, while dealing with Sergi Roberto's agent for a 2-year extension.