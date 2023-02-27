Chelsea's situation continues to be worrying because the results haven't arrived and Graham Potter's position is less and less stable. So far, the club maintains their idea despite the defeat against Tottenham -- Todd Boehly confirms Potter as head coach because the idea is a long-term project with the English manager, as it happened to Mikel Arteta at Arsenal two years ago. But the situation will have to change in the coming weeks, otherwise we are already beginning to perceive the first cracks of a possible break with Potter who will have to give important answers very soon. Time is running out.

In the Premier League, Arsenal have reached an agreement with Bukayo Saka over a new contract which will be valid until June 30, 2028, just waiting to complete the final details and sign the documents because Saka has never thought about leaving the club. Negotiations with William Saliba are also proceeding, but the parties are not yet at the final stages on this one. Granit Xhaka will be next to discuss a new deal.

Manchester United will insist in negotiations with Marcus Rashford. In this case, it will take time to get the deal done, there is still no imminent agreement, but a deal is very close with Alejandro Garnacho and his representatives. He's expected to sign a fresh deal with Manchester United until June 30, 2028. In any case, the club will explore options for a new center striker. So far, Napoli have not given the opening to set a price tag for Victor Osimhen, who is appreciated by many clubs but Napoli want to keep him past what is set to be a historic season with the side running away with the Serie A title.

Juventus are working on a new deal for Alex Sandro until June 2024 thanks to an option already present in the contract. The club is now ready to extend the agreement with the Brazilian left-back while Inter are one step away from agreeing new terms with Hakan Calhanoglu. AC Milan are also optimistic with the extension of Olivier Giroud until June 30, 2024, and negotiations are progressing well.

In Spain, Barcelona keep following Benjamin Pavard as an option for the defense because the French center-back will not renew with FC Bayern while Real Madrid are waiting for a decision from Toni Kroos. The German midfielder must decide whether to retire or continue for another year. Madrid will not deal with any other club because his desire has always been to complete his career at Real.