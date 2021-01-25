

Inside Tuchel-to-Chelsea talks

Frank Lampard was sacked on Monday and former Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel has agreed to take over as the new Chelsea manager. Tuchel has always been a favorite of the Chelsea board. In fact, as early as the late-December period as he was nearing the end of his tenure as PSG coach he had an inkling through agents that the Blues were interested in his services. Sure enough, after the sacking of a club legend they decided to go for him immediately in an effort to help Timo Werner and Kai Havertz. It doesn't hurt that he's also coached Christian Pulisic at Dortmund. As far as other candidates go: Massimiliano Allegri was never in touch with Chelsea board in the past weeks. He is considering other career options and clubs. RB Leipzig won't let Julian Nagelsmann leave in the middle of the season.



Arteta convinced Odegaard

Martin Odegaard to Arsenal has probably been the most important player-related deal of the last few hours. The negotiation started in the early days of last week, when Real Madrid were in talks with Real Sociedad to sign the Norwegian on loan again. Arsenal inquired and matched the offer and manager Mikel Arteta entered the scene by contacting Odegaard, his agent and his family, which immediately convinced the player. Arsenal will pay £2.5 million pounds (roughly $1.37 million) as a loan fee, plus Odegaard's salary to come to terms with an agreement.



Caicedo to join Brighton

Brighton have an agreement with Independiente del Valle for Moises Caicedo. They will pay the 19-year-old Ecuadorian hotshot €6 million (roughly $7.28 million), plus a percentage on the future resale. The player has accepted the deal and the signatures are expected soon. Manchester United will not raise their bid for Caicedo, just as they're not interested in Argentinian central defender Facundo Medina despite the rumors circulating. He is not among Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's targets.



PSG still pushing for Alli

When it comes to Dele Alli-to-Paris Saint-Germain, we are still in a holding pattern heading into the final week of the transfer window. PSG are still pushing to buy the Tottenham outcast -- who has only played one (cup) game in 2021 -- on loan until the end of the season. They want Dele and he wants to leave Spurs for Paris, but at the moment it's up to chairman Daniel Levy and his club.



Barca won't get Garcia in January

Barcelona will not have Man City defender Eric Garcia before next summer when he'll sign as a free agent. Pep Guardiola confirmed with reporters that the 20-year-old Spain international will leave the club at the end of the season, but the five-year deal with Barcelona will not be anticipated in January.



Real wait for Alaba signature

Real Madrid are only waiting for the signatures of David Alaba. The verbal agreement has been reached for his contract from next June (as a free agent) and as soon as there are signatures, the deal will be done. Rest assure, Alaba has already promised himself to Real.



Monchi in on Papu

Keep an eye on Sevilla director Monchi, who could be preparing to close a nice deal in the coming days as the window soon comes to a close. He's close to reaching an agreement with Atalanta to purchase Papu Gomez. Major League Soccer's FC Cincinnati and Hertha Berlin in Germany tried to get into the sweepstakes with bid, but ultimately the 32-year-old Argentine midfielder wants Sevilla and now the agreement is one step away. The offer is around €6 million, but Atalanta want €8 million -- roughly a difference between $7.28-to-$9.71 million.



Eriksen stuck at Inter?

Christian Eriksen's situation is still blocked: Leicester and Tottenham have asked for him, but Inter want the 100% of his salary paid, otherwise they will not let him go.



Juve impressed by McKennie