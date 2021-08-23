A new Serie A season is finally upon us, and it will be exciting and wonderful to live it together on CBS Sports and Paramount +. It's a fantastic league capable of producing a ton of surprises, great champions, young talents and important returns, such as Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus. But that's not all. The transfer market remains open as we count down to the Aug. 31 deadline, and there will be no shortage of news. There are many deals being worked out as we speak, which means we have plenty of important updates for the Italian clubs, especially those competing in continental competitions.

Inter after another striker; Lautaro talks continue

The reigning Italian champions are looking for another striker after Romelu Lukaku's departure for Chelsea with a record Serie A fee of €115 million. Edin Dzeko has already made an immediate and perfect impact on the first match of the season against Genoa, a 4-0 win, but Inter will look for more depth at striker. Joaquin Correa did not play in the Empoli-Lazio season-opening match precisely because the 27-year-old Argentina international wants to play for Inter. Simone Inzaghi knows him well and the preference is for Correa over 24-year-old Marcus Thuram, the son of French great Lilian, who plays for Borussia Monchengladbach but suffered an injury in the 4-0 weekend loss to Bayer Leverkusen. It is not expected to be an easy negotiation, as the requested price tag currently sits above €30 million, but Inter want Correa as a priority.



Meanwhile, work is underway on the renewal of Lautaro Martinez's contract after what was described as a positive first meeting with his agent. Tottenham had offered €70 million plus add-ons for Martinez, but the player ultimately chose to stay in Italy. Inter will soon meet his representatives again to come to terms on a new contract agreement, as expected.

AC Milan active in loan market

AC Milan are also extremely active in the market, having already invested Olivier Giroud and beyond. Soon, the 20-year-old wonderboy Pietro Pellegri will return to Italy. Pellegri was extraordinary from 2016-2018 during his debut stint at Genoa, but then injuries slowed him down during his experience at AS Monaco. AC Milan now covet him, with an loan agreement soon-to-be signed for €1 million, including a €6 million buy option. Stefano Pioli is not done here, as he's also expecting a new midfielder. Tiémoué Bakayoko from Chelsea is inching closer and closer to Milan, as they seek to use the loan formula again to seal the move for the 27-year-old.

As for 30-year-old defender Alessandro Florenzi, who played for Paris Saint-Germain on loan from AS Roma last season, he was presented on Saturday at AC Milan, via loan. All in all, Milan continue to rebuild after the departures of two leaders in Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG) and Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Inter).

Juve convinced Ronaldo will stay

Juventus made their main wish come true with Manuel Locatelli joining the club from Sassuolo this summer. Massimiliano Allegri's only big priority is to ensure Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Juve and now pay attention to the end of the transfer market. The club is currently convinced CR7 will stay as they have not received any bids this window. Ronaldo was not in the starting XI but entered the game in the second half to mark his 20th professional season. He was ultimately denied a 95th minute winner by VAR in what was an eventful first day of the season.

As for the market, should we expect any surprises? Only in case of new outgoings, because if a midfielder were to leave Juventus. then the opportunity for a Miralem Pjanić reunion could arise. That said, there other Italian clubs expressing interest in the former Juve and current Barcelona midfielder. Meanwhile, Paulo Dybala's contract extension is near, as work is in progress with his agent Jorge Antun.

Updates on Roma, Napoli, Lazio

AS Roma will look for a midfielder -- Granit Xhaka will not arrive, as he's ready to renew with Arsenal -- and Napoli will look for a new left back. For Lazio, the Correa issue needs to be clarified, while the target is Toma Bašić of Bordeaux as a new midfielder and Filip Kostić from Eintracht Frankfurt as a winger.

Remember the name: Dušan Vlahović

There are great chances of staying in Serie A for a star like Dušan Vlahović. Fiorentina's jewel has been considered as untouchable by club president Rocco Commisso. Atletico Madrid have offered €50 million plus add-ons, but Fiorentina want to keep him. It's a complex negotiation, but the chances for Vlahović staying put in Italy are extremely high. A 21-year-old striker that will be talked about for many years to come, so remember the name!