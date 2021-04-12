CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano is here to bring you all the latest news and notes from the world of soccer transfers, coaching moves and more. Last week we looked at the latest on Erling Haaland's transfer story as the process of wooing him began at Europe's biggest clubs. This week there's news on some of the world's biggest strikers, and also contract extension news out of Manchester City, Arsenal, Juvnetus and more. Here we go!

The top strikers are increasingly at the center of transfer market rumors. Not only the younger ones like Erling Haaland, but also those who will turn 40 in October like Zlatan Ibrahimovic who has reached an agreement with AC Milan to extend his contract until 30 June 2022, as reported here on CBS Sports. In the Premier League, however, the main theme of these hours concerns Harry Kane: what will his future be?

What's next for Tottenham's Harry Kane?

Certainly, Kane has a desire to play the Champions League and a failure to qualify would make him disappointed. But being able to buy Kane in the summer will not be easy for anyone, in England or in other leagues. Tottenham absolutely wants to keep him and president Daniel Levy himself will do everything to find a solution. In fact, Kane's contract will expire in June 2023 and Tottenham feels protected, but the player wants Champions League football. Spurs will try in every way to convince him and will not make any kind of discount for the sale of Kane. Indeed, dealing with Levy will be very difficult for any club.

Edinson Cavani considers Manchester United extension

Speaking of strikers, Manchester United are waiting for a definitive answer from Edinson Cavani. In recent days there has been a meeting between the board of the club and the Uruguayan's agents, but there are still no certainties about next season. Manchester United would gladly take Cavani with them for another year, while the player wants to decide calmly together with his family. Also because he has other proposals: among these, Boca Juniors are offering him a 2-year contract.

Manchester City extend De Bruyne, begin work on Sterling

Then there are those who have already secured the future of their talents. Manchester City has concluded the agreement for the renewal of Kevin de Bruyne which we had anticipated on CBS Sports, with both parties signing on the dotted line last week, and now negotiations will also begin to extend the agreement with Raheem Sterling (whose contract expires in June 2023). Phil Foden is also considered untouchable, just like de Bruyne.

Folarin Balogun extension on the way with Arsenal

Arsenal reached a verbal agreement with Folarin Balogun to extend his contract until 2025: it was a very long and difficult negotiation, Balogun received more than 15 proposals to sign as a free agent. Bayer Leverkusen tried in every way to convince him, as well as Stuttgard. But Folarin will remain at Arsenal and hopes to have space in the first team from next season.

Chelsea hasn't won race for Palmerias's Gabriel Menino yet

Remaining in London, there are no confirmations to rumors from Brazil of an agreement reached between Chelsea and Palmeiras for Gabriel Menino: the young Brazilian midfielder has been scouted, but there are no advanced negotiations now to buy him. In the summer everything will be clear, Atlético Madrid are out of the race and have decided not to bid for Gabriel.

Neymar's PSG extension down to final details

Paris Saint-Germain remain optimistic about the renewal of Neymar. Negotiations have been in an advanced state since February, the verbal agreement is ready and the final details are being discussed, including a "huge bonus" in the event of a Champions League victory by 2026. This is why Leonardo was so optimistic in the last few years. statements.

Dybala's future with Juventus remains murky

Paulo Dybala, on the other hand, does not yet have any agreement with Juventus, his contract will expire in June 2022 and there is the possibility of a sale in the summer: beware of surprises, or possible swap deals because Dybala can be a real opportunity...