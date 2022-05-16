Erling Haaland finalizing a move to Manchester City was the first step of Europe's summer of strikers on the transfer market. We knew it was coming since January but now it's concrete, official, and publicly anounced. Haaland wanted to sign his transfer to Manchester City last week and have a farewell to the Borussia Dortmund fans as a matter of respect. His salary will be the same as Kevin de Bruyne's, around £350,000 per week and the contract runs through June 30, 2027.

Kylian Mbappe decision time approaches

The next to decide their future will be Kylian Mbappe. Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid continue to compete to earn the French superstar's signature. PSG improved their offer a week ago, but the two sides have never found a definitive agreement to extend Mbappe's contract. And Real Madrid in recent days have had renewed contacts with Mbappe's camp, and Real sources are more optimistic and confident than ever. Real have also done their best to satisfy Mbappe on issues like image rights, and now it's up to Kylian to decide.

Robert Lewandowski wants Barcelona move

Robert Lewandowski, on the other hand, has no more doubts and has gone public with his official decision to leave Bayern Munich immediately. Privately, there were no doubts for months, because Lewandowski has been waiting for a new contract offer since August of last year, when Bayern rejected PSG's approaches when they had Lewandowski on the list as a potential replacement for Mbappe. But there has been no negotiation between Lewandowski and Bayern, who seem uninterested in extending the Polish strikers contract. But the German club continues to insist they will be keeping Lewandowski until his current deal expires at the end of next season. In the next few days his agent, Pini Zahavi, will insist with the Bayern to set a price and sell Lewandowski immediately, as Barcelona have offered a contract until June 2025. Lewandowski's priority is to join Barca, the question now is just what will happen in negotiations between the two clubs.

Paul Pogba and Frenkie de Jong weigh future as Manchester United plans midfield makeover

Soon it will be time for important decisions also for Paul Pogba and Frenkie de Jong. The Dutch idfielder is certainly on Erik ten Hag's list, Manchester United are interested but Barcelona want a large fee for de Jong, while Xavi still hopes to be able to keep him at the club as he's considered a "key player." Ten Hag would also need to convince de Jong because he really wants to play Champions League football.

Pogba, meanwhile, will discuss with his family and representatives, as he looks at proposals from Juventus and PSG, while his agents will be in Italy to talk to Juventus. Even Manchester City have approached Pogba but the player is not tempted by this potential move on the other side of Manchester.

Luka Modric, Vinicius Junior to ink Real Madrid extensions

There will be no surprises for Vinicius Junior and Luka Modric: both are ready to sign new contracts with Real Madrid, Modric will stay for another year signing until the end of June in 2023 while for Vinicius there is a long-term contract (probably until June 2028 and not 2027) on the table at the final stages of negotiations, waiting for an official announcement which will likely come after the Champions League final.